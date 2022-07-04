Lakefield Jazz, Art and Craft Festival returning to Isabel Morris Park July 9

LAKEFIELD — After two years of COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellations, the Lakefield Jazz, Art and Craft Festival is making its return to Isabel Morris Park on July 9.

Thirty local craft-makers and artisans, an array of food vendors and more than half a dozen jazz acts will take part in this year’s festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Concession Street park.

From handmade jewelry and purses to oil paintings and machine-embroidered decor, festival-goers will be able to peruse a wide variety of arts and crafts when they aren’t grabbing locally made grub or listening to lively jazz acts.

“Everybody is really happy it’s happening,” said the festival’s music co-ordinator Vern Hope, a member of the Lakefield Jazz, Art and Craft Festival Committee.

Hope, a jazz musician himself who performed at the festival in its early days, has been involved in the annual celebration of music, art and food since its inception more than 20 years ago.

The Lakefield Jazz, Art and Craft Festival swung into life in 1998 when a group — put together by then-reeve of Smith-Ennismore-Lakefield Mary Smith — came up with the idea in an effort to promote the Lakefield Trail and Isabel Morris Park.

The long-running festival has welcomed big names and budding talent to the park stage over the years, including the likes of Rob McConnell and many more.

This year’s lineup was originally booked to play in 2020 — before the pandemic upended festivals everywhere. Hope said performers are looking forward to hitting the stage — finally.

“This year, all of them wanted to come back and do the festival. For them to be able to play again is really great. People can’t wait,” Hope said.

Marsala Lukianchuk and Friends will kick things off at noon, followed by Barry Elmes Quintet at 1:50 p.m. and Heather Bambrick Jazz Quintet at 3:40 p.m. At 5:30, guests will be treated to the musical stylings of Jozef Botos “Trio B,” followed by Alan Black and the Steady Band at 7:10 p.m. Max Mouse and the Gorillas perform at 8:20 p.m. before Logan Murray and the Spoon Lickers close out the festival at 9:30 p.m.

Local caterers will serve up a variety of food favourites, from Cheeky Duck’s wood-fired pizza to Kitchen Farmacy’s Smoked BBQ.

Craft beer — from Publican House Brewery — wine, coolers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.

Festival tickets cost $10. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

