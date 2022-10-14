Lake Worth shuts out Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis to stay unbeaten in district play

Playoff expectations were high for Lake Worth, entering its Week 8 game against Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis. So far it has been all gas and no breaks for the Bullfrogs, No. 4 in the latest Fort Worth-area football rankings, showing they can be a possible state contender.

The Lake Worth defense had only allowed nine points in three previous district games.

After Thursday night, the defense has still allowed just nine points in district after the Bullfrogs rolled past the Eagles, 66-0, at Clark Stadium in a District 6-4A D1 contest.

The shutout started when the Bullfrog (6-1 overall, 4-0 district) defense put themselves in a position to block a punt to the corner of the end zone that caused a safety which put the score at 2-0 with 11:06 left in the first quarter.

Within seconds, there was a Bullfrog touchdown by junior running back Cornell Avington. Next, Xavier Medrano scored Lake Worth another touchdown off a pick six with 7:13 left in the first quarter. Lake Worth showed it had great control over the game by getting not one, not two, but three more touchdowns before the end of the first quarter, two of which were made by Medrano.

The score at the end of the first quarter was 37-0.

“The team is just filled with silent leaders who make good grades and always attend practice with great energy,” Lake Worth head coach Tracy Welch said.

The team played throughout the night with great energy with big plays and momentum stopping possessions. There were many sacks made by senior defensive end Bryan Neal forcing DHJ (0-7, 0-4) into punt formation.

A highlight for the Eagles came when quarterback Ethan Martinez drove his team to the red zone but came up short of the touchdown, which would have been their first this season. The final touchdown of the night was made by Lake Worth senior wide receiver Gage Mcanally with 10:11 left in the third quarter.

“The kids worked hard, it’s a tough district,” Welch said. “We got beat in the second half of the second round of the playoffs last year. Yet this group of seniors and juniors have focused hard.”

Welch said he appreciates all the hard work from his team.