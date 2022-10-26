Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter and Year to Date Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
·14 min read
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

DUNKIRK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LSBK), the holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited net income of $1.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the 2022 third quarter compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the 2021 third quarter. For the first nine months of 2022, the Company reported unaudited net income of $4.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, as compared to $4.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

2022 Third Quarter and Year to Date Financial Highlights:

  • 2022 third quarter net income increased $80,000, or 4.7%, when compared to 2021 third quarter net income primarily due to a $508,000 increase in net interest income which was partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and income tax expense and a decrease in non-interest income;

  • Net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 increased $144,000, or 3.3%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in net interest income and a decrease in provision for loan losses, which was partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and income tax expense and a decrease in non-interest income when compared to the same period in 2021;

  • Net interest margin and interest rate spread was 3.67% and 3.58%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 3.35% and 3.22%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021;

  • Loans receivable, net grew by 8.5%, to $561.2 million at September 30, 2022 when compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to $43.2 million of net growth in commercial and residential real estate loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2022;

  • Non-performing loans as a percent of total net loans decreased to 0.53% at September 30, 2022 from 1.86% at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the payoff of a non-accrual commercial real estate loan during the nine months ended September 2022; and

  • Dividend payout ratio was 64.9% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 54.1% at September 30, 2021.

“During the first nine months of 2022, we have produced strong financial results due to the expansion of our net interest margin while also maintaining our regulatory capital position and improving asset quality.” stated Daniel P. Reininga, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the current economic direction remains uncertain, we remain focused on providing lending and deposit opportunities in order to meet the financial needs of our customers and promote economic growth in our market areas. This growth is possible due to our strong financial and regulatory capital positions, which is reinforced by maintaining our strong underwriting standards and conservative risk tolerances.”

Dividends Declared

On October 21, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022. Lake Shore, MHC (the “MHC”), which holds 3,636,875 shares, or 63.7%, of the Company’s total outstanding stock as of October 21, 2022, has elected to receive $0.03 per share of the dividend on its shares and waive receipt of $0.15 per share of the dividend on its shares. The closing stock price of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. shares was $13.41 on October 21, 2022, which implied a dividend yield for the Company’s common stock of 5.4%.

Net Interest Income

2022 third quarter net interest income increased $508,000, or 8.7%, to $6.3 million as compared to $5.8 million for the 2021 third quarter. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 increased $1.3 million, or 7.6%, to $17.8 million as compared to $16.5 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Interest income for the 2022 third quarter was $6.9 million, an increase of $453,000, or 7.0%, compared to $6.5 million for the 2021 third quarter. The increase was primarily due to a 41 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets due to an increase in interest rates. The increase was also due to a $16.5 million, or 3.1%, increase in the average balance of loans receivable, net since September 30, 2021.

Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $19.3 million, an increase of $592,000, or 3.2%, compared to $18.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to a 19 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets due to an increase in interest rates. The increase was also due to a $7.2 million increase in the average balance of securities available for sale and loans receivable, net since September 30, 2021.

2022 third quarter interest expense was $573,000, a decrease of $55,000, or 8.8%, from $628,000 for 2021 third quarter primarily due to a decrease in interest paid on deposit accounts. During the third quarter of 2022, there was a six basis points decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposit accounts and a $9.2 million, or 1.9%, decrease in average interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in the average rate and balance of interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to a decrease in average time deposit balances. During the 2022 third quarter, interest expense on long-term debt increased by $22,000, or 18.5%, compared to the 2021 third quarter, primarily due to 28 basis points increase in the average rate paid on long-term debt.

Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $661,000, or 30.7%, as compared to $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to a decrease in interest paid on deposit accounts. During the first nine months of 2022, there was a 17 basis points decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposit accounts and a $19.1 million decrease in the average balance of time deposits. The decrease in the average rate paid on deposit accounts was primarily due to the decrease in average time deposit balances. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, interest expense on long-term debt decreased by $47,000, or 11.7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $4.0 million decrease in the average balance of long-term borrowings.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $668,000 for the 2022 third quarter, a decrease of $39,000, or 5.5%, as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to a $69,000 net change in the realized (loss)/gain on the sale of residential loans due to a decrease in the volume of sales as a result of an increase in interest rates. The decrease was also due to a $38,000 decrease in earnings on bank owned life insurance. The decreases were partially offset by a $66,000 increase in unrealized gains on interest rate swaps primarily due to an increase in interest rates.

Non-interest income was $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $90,000, or 4.1%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $296,000 net decrease in the realized (loss)/gain on the sale of residential loans, as a result of an increase in interest rates. Non-interest income was also impacted by a $51,000 decrease in earnings on bank owned life insurance and a $38,000 decrease in recoveries on previously impaired investment securities. The decreases were partially offset by a $223,000 increase in unrealized gains on interest rate swaps and a $69,000 increase in service charges and fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $376,000, or 8.4%, as compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Salary and employee benefits expense increased $129,000, or 5.4%, primarily due to annual salary increases and increases in employee benefits. Professional services increased $108,000, or 23.8%, primarily due to an increase in consulting costs during the third quarter of 2022. Other expenses increased $138,000, or 60.5%, primarily due to an increase in capital based taxes.

Non-interest expense was $14.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 8.9%, as compared to $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Salary and employee benefits expense increased $652,000, or 9.7%, primarily due to a $383,000 decrease in deferred salaries associated with a decrease in the number of loans originated during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was also due to annual salary increases and increases in employee benefits. Other expenses increased $413,000, or 47.5%, primarily due to an increase in capital based taxes, telephone, loan and foreclosure related expenses. Occupancy and equipment increased $225,000, or 11.0%, primarily due to an increase in maintenance contracts and equipment expenses related to the core processing system conversion completed in the third quarter of 2021 and the conversion to a cloud based computing system in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in total non-interest expenses was partially offset by lower expenses for data processing, advertising, postage and supplies during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Asset Quality

There was no provision for loan losses recorded during the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 as existing reserves adequately covered the risks inherent in the loan portfolio.

The provision for loan losses was $500,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a $150,000, or 23.1%, decrease as compared to $650,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in provision for loan losses was primarily due to the payoff of one non-accrual commercial real estate loan during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which was partially offset by an increase in commercial construction and commercial real estate loan balances and commercial real estate loan recoveries during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021.

Non-performing loans as a percent of total net loans decreased to 0.53% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 1.86% at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.6 million, or 68.9%, decrease in non-accrual loans during the first nine months of 2022 due to a payoff received on an impaired commercial real estate loan. The Company’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total net loans was 1.22% and 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $695.7 million, an $18.0 million decrease, or 2.5%, as compared to $713.7 million at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $47.9 million, or 70.9%, from $67.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $19.7 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the use of cash to fund loan originations. Securities available for sale decreased $17.5 million, or 19.8%, to $71.3 million at September 30, 2022 from $88.8 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to unrealized mark to market losses on securities available for sale due to an increase in market interest rates during the first nine months of 2022. Loans receivable, net were $561.2 million, an increase of $44.0 million, or 8.5%, compared to $517.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable, net was primarily due to increased commercial and residential real estate loan originations during the first nine months of 2022. Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $583.4 million, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 1.7%, compared to $593.2 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to a decrease in commercial deposits as a result of increased business costs.
  
Stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 was $78.2 million, a $9.8 million decrease, or 11.2%, as compared to $88.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributed to a $13.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) relating to unrealized mark to market losses on the securities portfolio and the payment of dividends, partially offset by net income during the first nine months of 2022. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company repurchased 5,701 shares of common stock at an average cost of $14.91 per share as compared to 139,928 shares of common stock repurchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share during the first nine months of 2021.

About Lake Shore
  
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Market: LSBK) is the mid-tier holding company of Lake Shore Savings Bank, a federally chartered, community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. The Bank has eleven full-service branch locations in Western New York, including five in Chautauqua County and six in Erie County. The Bank offers a broad range of retail and commercial lending and deposit services. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market as “LSBK”. Additional information about the Company is available at www.lakeshoresavings.com.

Safe-Harbor

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s and the Bank’s industry, and management’s beliefs and assumptions. Words such as anticipates, expects, intends, plans, believes, estimates and variations of such words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and Bank as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control including, but not limited to, risks from data loss or other security breaches, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, compliance with the Bank’s Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of changes in monetary and fiscal policy, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, climate change, increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, reduction in the value of our investment securities, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, tax policy changes, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. The Company and Bank undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Source: Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
Category: Financial

Investor Relations/Media Contact
Rachel A. Foley
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
31 East Fourth Street
Dunkirk, New York 14048
(716) 366-4070 ext. 1020

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information

Selected Financial Condition Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

695,728

 

$

713,739

Cash and cash equivalents

 

19,676

 

 

67,585

Securities available for sale

 

71,273

 

 

88,816

Loans receivable, net

 

561,170

 

 

517,206

Deposits

 

583,360

 

 

593,184

Long-term debt

 

24,950

 

 

21,950

Stockholders’ equity

 

78,162

 

 

87,976


Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

6,918

 

$

6,465

 

$

19,283

 

$

18,691

Interest expense

 

573

 

 

628

 

 

1,492

 

 

2,153

Net interest income

 

6,345

 

 

5,837

 

 

17,791

 

 

16,538

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

500

 

 

650

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

6,345

 

 

5,837

 

 

17,291

 

 

15,888

Total non-interest income

 

668

 

 

707

 

 

2,120

 

 

2,210

Total non-interest expense

 

4,870

 

 

4,494

 

 

13,979

 

 

12,842

Income before income taxes

 

2,143

 

 

2,050

 

 

5,432

 

 

5,256

Income tax expense

 

372

 

 

359

 

 

916

 

 

884

Net income

$

1,771

 

$

1,691

 

$

4,516

 

$

4,372

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.30

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.77

 

$

0.74

Dividends declared per share

$

0.18

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.40

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

1.02

%

0.94

%

 

0.86

%

0.83

%

Return on average equity

8.62

%

7.75

%

 

7.19

%

6.69

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

131.10

%

133.36

%

 

129.95

%

131.43

%

Interest rate spread

3.81

%

3.36

%

 

3.58

%

3.22

%

Net interest margin

3.92

%

3.48

%

 

3.67

%

3.35

%


 

September 30,

December 31,

 

2022

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

Non-performing loans as a percent of total net loans

0.53

%

1.86

%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.46

%

1.37

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total net loans

1.22

%

1.18

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

231.46

%

63.50

%


 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share Information:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, number of shares outstanding

 

5,707,587

 

 

5,692,410

Treasury stock, number of shares held

 

1,128,927

 

 

1,144,104

Book value per share

$

13.69

 

$

15.45


Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.