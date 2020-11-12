Lake Resources NL (LKE.AX) Activities Underway at Kachi

Brisbane, Australia, Nov 12, 2020 - (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (HAM:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce project development activities are being ramped up and include shallow drill testing at the Kachi Lithium Brine Project, Argentina.



A geotechnical study of the site where the Direct Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant / Demonstration Plant will be located is underway following COVID-19 protocols. The study will be conducted by local qualified consultants from Catamarca and data will feed into the Definitive Feasibility Study. Shallow drill testing will commence shortly as part of this study.



With interpreted geophysical results, shallow water wells of up to 60 metres in depth will be drilled for the Definitive Feasibility Study. The activities will also be conducted by a local company from Catamarca.



Drill contracts for both geotechnical and water drilling are being finalised for mobilization to site.



A geophysical program that has been underway for nearly two months is almost complete and will assist in the positioning of brine test holes. The final three lines of data of passive seismic geophysics are being collected and analysed to improve data quality.



The Company is well financed and these activities, while important, are not major expenditure items.



Updates on other activities with samples in the USA will be provided soon and the Company confirms that the program with Hazen is ongoing and advancing to plan and timelines. The focus is to produce and deliver bulk samples of similar quality and purity to Novonix for further testing and analysis for third parties.



Lake's ambition is to sustainably produce the cleanest quality lithium carbonate at scale for use in the fast-growing battery market and this works program assists in this regard.







About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



