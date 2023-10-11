New Lake Norman shop offers a place to for sweet and savory charcuterie creations

A Graze Craze charcuterie shop has opened in Huntersville, bringing a place to pick up assortments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and cheeses, and sweets and nuts to the Lake Norman community.

Look for offerings like the Gone Grazey board, stacked with a variety of spreads and bites; the plant-based Vegegrazian; and the Sweet & Grazey, featuring gourmet chocolates, baked goods and sweet dips. Size options range from charcuterie cups and picnic boxes to full boards and table-size spreads.

“There’s not a bite on the board that isn’t perfect,” franchise owner Nikki Nunley said in a Graze Craze video.

Nunley got her start crafting charcuterie combinations in 2019. Now, she and her husband and co-owner, Dan Nunley, plan to engage the Lake Norman community through the new business with networking groups, school fundraisers and other volunteering efforts. Local delivery will be free.

“When we discovered Graze Craze, we immediately felt at home,” Nikki Nunley said. “We’re ecstatic to play a part in growing this special brand and look forward to helping our community celebrate life’s special moments with our fresh, high-quality charcuterie boards.”

The only other Graze Graze location in the Charlotte area — in Ballantyne — is listed as closed.

Graze Craze is located at 9856 Gilead Road, E105, in Huntersville.

Menu

Cuisine: Charcuterie

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Instagram: @grazecraze_huntersville_nc