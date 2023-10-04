Lake Norman farm-to-table eatery closes for good after run-in with health inspectors

Lake Norman’s newest farm-to-table restaurant, Bohemian Cattle Co., has closed permanently after a run-in with Catawba County health inspectors.

“Flash in the pan I guess,” management of the restaurant and outdoor adventure center in Sherrills Ford said on Facebook. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of our beloved small farm business.

“As the sun sets on Saturday, September 30th, our journey comes to an end,” according to the Facebook post.

Shown is the interior of the massive barn at Bohemian Cattle Co. in Sherrills Ford, NC., that featured a barbecue-focused restaurant, an entertainment stage, taproom, merch area and, on an outdoor patio, dozens of rockers.

Catawba County said it was concerned about food safety and public health at the 64-acre regional attraction, which debuted Aug. 2, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

County officials told the business that it needed to address “outstanding permit requirements” to comply with state law, county spokeswoman Amy McCauley said.

“Obviously, this is terrible news for all of us, all of our patrons, certainly for all of our employees here,” owner Cameron Cane said at the time in an Instagram video. Cane disputed the county’s claims about the permit.

The entrance to Bohemian Cattle Co. in Sherrills Ford looks just like you’d expect when entering a ranch, with its overhead sign and rustic setting. The business closed permanently after a run-in with Catawba County health inspectors.

Cane intended to keep the butcher shop open and continue offering events, he told the Observer at the time. But he soon decided to shut down all of its operations.

“Our farm was more than just a business; it was a labor of love, a sanctuary of growth, and a testament to the enduring spirit of community,” management said on Facebook.

“Your unwavering support, your smiles, and your kind words of encouragement fueled our passion. As we close this chapter, please know that the memories we’ve created together will forever be etched in our hearts.”

Bohemian Cattle Co. is about 35 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.

News of the closure generated several hundred comments on Facebook from fans of the restaurant expressing their dismay.

“This just makes me sick to my stomach!” a woman wrote. “Was so excited for such a unique place that would blend in so well with our area. So so sorry to you all!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.