Lake Norman farm-to-table eatery loses permit to serve food: ‘Terrible for all of us’

Open just over a month, Lake Norman’s farm-to-table restaurant Bohemian Cattle Co. lost its permit to serve food and will close when September ends, its owner said Thursday.

“Obviously, this is terrible news for all of us, all of our patrons, certainly for all of our employees here,” owner Cameron Cane said in an Instagram video.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office and Catawba County informed the business that its permit would not be renewed, forcing its kitchen to close Sept. 30, he said.

Bohemian Cattle Co. is about 35 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte. The farm-to-table restaurant and outdoors activities center opened on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Only its bar and butcher shop is allowed to remain open, along with events at its outdoor adventure center, he said.

The ruling forced the business to close Mondays through Thursdays, while Bohemian is still able to maintain Friday, Saturday and Sunday hours — just without food, he said.

The permit issue appears to stem from how Bohemian is classified.

Cane said Bohemian considers itself an ”agritourism destination” — which combines agricultural production and visitor activities to boost tourism. Under that designation, it was granted a temporary food establishment permit.

No longer, he said on Instagram.

Catawba County disagreed that Bohemian is a farm, and the Attorney General’s Office backed county officials, he said.

“We were under the understanding that we would have one of those (permits) for as long as we need,” he said.

‘Outstanding permit requirements’

County spokeswoman Amy McCauley said Bohemian “has not met the statutory requirements necessary to receive a full food service establishment permit.”

The county issued Bohemian a temporary food service establishment permit and an extension, she told the Observer. State law allows only one extension, she said.

County officials told the business that it needed to address “outstanding permit requirements” to comply with state law, McCauley said. Only then will the county give Bohemian the permit, she said.

McCauley declined to identify the outstanding issues, referring the Observer to Bohemian. Cane didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment Thursday night.

Story continues

Shown is the interior of the massive barn at Bohemian Cattle Co. in Sherrills Ford, NC., that features a barbecue-focused restaurant, an entertainment stage, taproom, merch area and, on an outdoor patio, dozens of rockers.

The Attorney General’s Office has no knowledge that someone with the office was involved in the permit issue, spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said.

“It would be more for the county health department,” she said.

The 64-acre regional attraction debuted Aug. 2 with a barbecue-focused farm-to-table restaurant and an outdoor activities center on the Island Point Road farm and ranch Cane owns with his wife Sheila.

Bohemian’s massive barn-like setting is about 35 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.

The entrance to the property looks just like one might expect when entering a ranch, with an overhead Bohemian Cattle Co. sign and rustic setting.

White fencing runs along both sides of the drive to the restaurant from the stone entrance, and woods flank the land off three sides of the large barn.

“Something really special here”

On Instagram, Cane said Bohemian had a “wildly successful grand opening.”.

“It’s been incredible to watch all of our patrons, and most certainly our employees, build something really special here. Our family friendly environment I think everyone has enjoyed.

“We are working diligently with the county on how to continue food service here,” Cane added.

Bohemian is trying to come up with ideas that would allow it to serve food again, he said. “Currently, we don’t have a perfect plan,” he said.

Location: 8178 Island Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, NC, 28673.

Menu

Cuisine: American, steaks

Instagram: @bohemiancattleco