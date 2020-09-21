Lake Erie search ends for missing boater, 77, remembered as man often trying new pastimes

A tiny boat, a novice sailor and a large lake with rough conditions created a perfect storm of conditions against a 77-year-old Dutton man, who is presumed drowned after vanishing on Lake Erie late last week.

Monday, authorities gave up a three-day search for Reginald Fisher, of Elgin County, that stretched along the Lake Erie shoreline and included members of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"We're no longer out on the water searching," OPP Const. Troy Carlson said Monday. "It's been decided the actual physical search is now concluded at this time, although the investigation is still ongoing."

Fisher was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving the marina in Port Glasgow, southwest of his Dutton home, on a 14-foot sailboat. Friday, marina staff called police to say he hadn't returned.

The boat was found Friday evening, more than 24 hours after Fisher was seen setting off.

Carlson described the conditions on Lake Erie Thursday night as “rough.”

A Canadian military plane flew low over the lakeshore as far away as Rondeau Provincial Park, about 36 kilometres southwest of Port Glasgow, on Friday and Saturday and was seen making passes out over the lake.

Police also searched the shoreline, hoping Fisher had made it ashore.

By Sunday afternoon, the rescue effort had turned into a recovery operation.

Carlson said the OPP is also investigating reports of flares being fired Thursday night. He said there was a second “marine incident” — this one involving a rescue plane — going on around the same time.

Police are working to confirm whether there were two separate sets of flares fired Thursday, at two different locations, or both were from the same incident.

By all accounts, Fisher was new to sailing.

"From what I understand, this was fairly new to him," Carlson said.

Police aren’t certain how or why the boat capsized, but whether Fisher’s possible inexperience as a boater could have played a factor hasn’t been ruled out.

Michelle Navackas, who runs a restaurant at the Port Glasgow marina, said she had witnessed Fisher boating by himself about once a week since mid-June.

“It looked like he was trying to learn,” Navackas said. “He would practise. Up until two weeks ago, we hadn’t seen him actually get out of the marina.”

She said she never saw him wearing a life-jacket, and multiple people had reminded him to do so.

The conditions Thursday, when Fisher set sail, were not good, Navackas said, adding most of the larger boats were not going out on Erie.

“It’s so tragic,” she said. “Why would an almost 80-year-old man in a tiny little boat think it was a good idea?”

Lake Erie is notorious for weather and boating conditions that can change in an instant.

“Lake Erie is a pretty shallow lake. Especially with winds coming from the west, it could build up very high waves quite quickly,” said John Gullick, past chair of the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

He said it’s important to always wear a life-jacket, especially in smaller boats, and to have safety equipment on board. Being aware of the water temperatures when setting sail, particularly in the fall, is also recommended.

New boaters should take courses to teach them proper boat safety, Gullick added.

News of the capsizing of Fisher’s boat hit hard for a group in Sarnia, where he was an avid line dancer at the Navy Club.

“Reg was a wonderful person,” said Nancie Kettle, a fellow dancer in Sarnia. “He touched my heart in a lot of ways.”

Kettle said Fisher was well known for never missing the club’s weekly Sunday night dance, despite the long drive between Sarnia and Dutton.

“He loved to show his moves on the dance floor, and he knew how to twirl you around,” Kettle said.

He could also be spotted at the Strangway Community Centre a few nights a week playing cards.

While she’d never heard him mention boating before, Kettle said Fisher was prone to picking up new activities, from getting back into hockey two years ago to trying downhill skiing in Collingwood last year.

“He was never afraid to try anything new,” she said.

Kettle said many at the dance club and in the community are still in shock about this weekend’s events.

“I wish there were closure, especially with no body found,” she said. “This is going to be a hard one to get over. I know a lot of us will find it hard.”

With files by Megan Stacey

Max Martin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press