Brutal cold, wind chill hit Northeast; 400K without power in Texas; 8 have died: Live updates

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·3 min read

More than 400,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas on Thursday as a wicked winter weather system of ice, sleet and snow continued to take its toll across much of the South.

Austin, with more than 150,000 outages, was hit hard, and the city's utility company warned residents they could be without lights and heat until later Thursday.

At least eight people have died on icy, treacherous highways since Monday, including seven in Texas and one in Arkansas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to stay off the roads.

Over 700 flights scheduled for Thursday already had been canceled by the morning, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. The arctic weather has been responsible for thousands of cancelations and delays since Monday.

Farther north, several states bordering Canada were bracing for wind chills that could dip as low as 45 degrees below zero.

In New York and New England, residents also prepared for frigid winds and heavy lake-effect snow that could create hazardous travel conditions across the region.

DRIVING IN THE SNOW?What to do if you're stuck in your car during a winter storm

WHAT IS LAKE EFFECT SNOW?Here's how it happens and how much snow it can bring with it.

Lake-effect snow, wind chill hit New York, New England

In the Eastern Lake Ontario region, a lake-effect snow warning was in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo said.

Lake-effect snow develops from bands of clouds that can form when dry, arctic air passes over a large, mild lake.

A wind chill warning is in effect from early Friday morning into Saturday in all of northern New York and Vermont, the weather service warned. Wind chills could be as low as 50 degrees below zero.

A wind chill watch is also in effect from Thursday night through Saturday night in swaths of Maine and New Hampshire.

Even ahead of the dangerous temperatures, officials warned that people should keep pets indoors as much as possible and frequently check in on older family members, friends and neighbors.

TEXAS POWER OUTAGE TRACKER: 400,000 outages as winter storm, ice sweep state

WHAT IS WIND CHILL?: Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

Ice storm warning continues in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and other states

An ice storm warning remained in effect Thursday morning in parts of several states, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, said, including:

  • Arkansas

  • Mississippi

  • Missouri

  • Tennessee

Officials continued to discourage travel, but people who must drive should keep an extra flashlight and food and water in their vehicles.

An ice storm warning is also in effect on Thursday in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. In western north and central Texas, the warning was set to lift at 9 a.m. on Thursday, though power outages and tree damage across the area were still possible due to the ice.

Winter storm warnings and other advisories also continued Thursday morning, stretching from Texas to Tennessee.

Wind chill advisory in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin

A wind-chill advisory is in effect into Friday in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Wind chills could reach as low as 50 degrees below zero.

Officials advised people to wear appropriate winter clothing, including a hat and gloves, when outside.

Winter storm tracker

National Weather Radar

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter weather: 400K lose power in Texas; wind chill hits New England

Latest Stories

  • Lauren Boebert claims gun-free zones are ‘most dangerous places’ in US

    Pro-gun Republican and Congress member Lauren Boebert claimed gun-free zones are "the most dangerous places" in the US.Source: C-Span

  • Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter

    PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early. The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who a

  • Earthquake: 2.9 quake strikes in Los Angeles

    A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 4:11 p.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Bird flu: What is it and what's behind the outbreak?

    Why is bird flu so bad this year and why are scientists so concerned?

  • The coldest day since 2004 is on Montreal’s doorstep

    Friday will likely see southern Quebec’s coldest daytime high temperatures in nearly 20 years.

  • Police recover vehicle used in daring York Region shopping mall break-in

    York Regional Police have recovered a stolen vehicle used in a daring shopping mall break in at Vaughan Mills on Wednesday morning. As Sean O’Shea reports the whole incident was captured on security video.

  • UPDATE 4-Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows further anti-graft moves amid raids

    Ukrainian authorities raided an influential billionaire's home on Wednesday, part of what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was a drive to root out corruption and help the country meet Western standards of clean governance. Separate raids were carried out at the Tax Office and on the home of a former interior minister, two days before Kyiv hosts a summit with the European Union where it wants to show it is cracking down after years of chronic corruption. Ukraine sees the summit as key to hopes of one day joining the bloc, a goal that has grown more urgent following Russia's invasion, and has also embarked on a political shake-up in which over a dozen officials quit or were sacked.

  • First Baby Black-and-White Colobus Monkey Born at Adelaide Zoo

    Adelaide Zoo in South Australia welcomed its first baby black-and-white colobus monkey on Monday, January 30, Zoos SA said.Footage recorded by the zoo shows the unnamed baby and its mother, 12-year-old Adale.The infant is the first black-and-white colobus monkey to be born at Adelaide Zoo and the first born in Australia since 2015, Zoos SA said.The senior keeper of primates at Adelaide Zoo, Pij Olijnyk, said the white-furred baby will eventually look like the other adult monkeys. “Visitors will definitely be able to notice the little one against the troop with a lovely white, wiry fur! The baby will begin to darken at around four weeks old and will have a glossy black coat like the adults at around three to four months,” Olijnyk said.“Black-and-white colobus are threatened in the wild and have been heavily impacted by deforestation, habitat destruction and hunting for their coats and bushmeat,” Olijnyk said. “Here at Adelaide Zoo it is fantastic that we are able to be a part of the conservation of this wonderful species and welcome this little one as an ambassador so our visitors can learn more about these amazing primates.” Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Brooke Shields, 57, swears by this $99 eye cream for her 'fine lines'

    Brooke Shields swears by this vegan eye cream for diminishing the "fine lines" around her eyes.

  • Drone Video Captures Hypnotic Icy Waves Crashing into Lake Michigan Shoreline

    Drone video captured hypnotic icy waves crashing into shore in St Joseph, Michigan, on Wednesday, February 1.Video recorded by drone photographer Nathan Voytovick shows circular ice pads bopping up and down waves and water crashing over formed ice shelves.The National Weather Service forecasted a cold front moving through the state into Thursday, bringing lake-effect snow showers. Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful

  • Miley Cyrus Celebrated ‘Flowers’ Success in a Plunging Little Black Dress

    Miley Cyrus fêted the global chart-topping success of her latest single (and rumored Liam Hemsworth breakup song) “Flowers” in the kind of plunging little black dress meant to make a statement.

  • Wreck beach is more popular than ever. But it's leading to increased emergencies and safety concerns

    Vancouver's Wreck Beach has long been a favourite hangout for locals and tourists alike. Stretching along seven kilometres of beachfront on the west coast of the Point Grey peninsula, near the University of British Columbia, the isolated beach is accessible only by a 500-step forest trail. It's also famous as the region's most popular clothing-optional waterfront. But staff at Metro Vancouver say its ballooning popularity over the past few years is leading to increased emergencies and public saf

  • Polar vortex's return will mean dangerous -50 wind chill in Ontario

    The polar vortex is back and it is bringing extremely bitter and dangerous wind chills to parts of Central and Eastern Canada, including much of Ontario.

  • Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines – EMSC

    A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), the EMSC said. It was felt in Davao City, hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the region's civil disaster agency said on Facebook.

  • Hazardous travel with 30+ cm of snow through the B.C. Interior into Alberta

    Continuous snowfall across the B.C. Interior and into northern Alberta will make for dangerous road conditions through Thursday. Extra caution while driving is necessary

  • 340K without power amid frigid temperatures in Texas; 2,300 flights canceled, at least 6 dead as winter storm sweeps US: Updates

    Treacherous winter weather has extended across the Southeast this week, resulting in icy roads, power outages and other dangerous conditions.

  • Scientists now know why methane mysteriously surged during lockdowns

    Extreme weather triggered additional methane release, while the atmosphere lost some of its ability to break down the heat-trapping gas.

  • Two Eruptions Recorded at Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano

    Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupted twice on Tuesday, January 31, with authorities cautioning residents to stay alert for expected ash fall in surrounding municipalities.Footage captured by a fixed camera in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, shows the moment the eruption occurred at 12:29 am Tuesday morning, followed by a second eruption at 6:59 am.The National Civil and Protection Service said the “moderate explosion” shot “incandescent fragments” almost 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) from the crater rim. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful

  • I've tested 19 different electric cars. The technology is amazing, but you shouldn't buy one yet.

    I've driven impressive electric vehicles from Tesla, Kia, Ford, and more. But I'm not ready to shell out for one just yet.

  • The 'world's largest cruise ship' has created a high-tech recycling system to process millions of pounds of water, food, waste and avoid polluting the oceans

    Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, crushes around 528 gallons of water bottles per week.