Brutal cold, wind chill hit Northeast; 400K without power in Texas; 8 have died: Live updates

More than 400,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas on Thursday as a wicked winter weather system of ice, sleet and snow continued to take its toll across much of the South.

Austin, with more than 150,000 outages, was hit hard, and the city's utility company warned residents they could be without lights and heat until later Thursday.

At least eight people have died on icy, treacherous highways since Monday, including seven in Texas and one in Arkansas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to stay off the roads.

Over 700 flights scheduled for Thursday already had been canceled by the morning, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.com. The arctic weather has been responsible for thousands of cancelations and delays since Monday.

Farther north, several states bordering Canada were bracing for wind chills that could dip as low as 45 degrees below zero.

In New York and New England, residents also prepared for frigid winds and heavy lake-effect snow that could create hazardous travel conditions across the region.

Lake-effect snow, wind chill hit New York, New England

In the Eastern Lake Ontario region, a lake-effect snow warning was in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo said.

Lake-effect snow develops from bands of clouds that can form when dry, arctic air passes over a large, mild lake.

A wind chill warning is in effect from early Friday morning into Saturday in all of northern New York and Vermont, the weather service warned. Wind chills could be as low as 50 degrees below zero.

A wind chill watch is also in effect from Thursday night through Saturday night in swaths of Maine and New Hampshire.

Even ahead of the dangerous temperatures, officials warned that people should keep pets indoors as much as possible and frequently check in on older family members, friends and neighbors.

Ice storm warning continues in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and other states

An ice storm warning remained in effect Thursday morning in parts of several states, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, said, including:

Arkansas

Mississippi

Missouri

Tennessee

Officials continued to discourage travel, but people who must drive should keep an extra flashlight and food and water in their vehicles.

An ice storm warning is also in effect on Thursday in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. In western north and central Texas, the warning was set to lift at 9 a.m. on Thursday, though power outages and tree damage across the area were still possible due to the ice.

Winter storm warnings and other advisories also continued Thursday morning, stretching from Texas to Tennessee.

Wind chill advisory in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin

A wind-chill advisory is in effect into Friday in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Wind chills could reach as low as 50 degrees below zero.

Officials advised people to wear appropriate winter clothing, including a hat and gloves, when outside.

