LaJoie gets fast start in first race with Spire Motorsports

JENNA FRYER
·5 min read
  • Drivers restart after a weather delay during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Fans hold up three fingers during a lap three tribute honoring the late Dale Earnhardt, Sr., during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Dale Earnhardt, Sr., the all-time winner at Daytona, was killed in a fatal car crash at the speedway 20-years ago today. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
1 / 2

NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Drivers restart after a weather delay during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Corey LaJoie notched a ninth-place finish in the Daytona 500 in his debut race with Spire Motorsports — not a victory, yet still celebrated as a milestone by his new team.

NASCAR's biggest race of the season is a showcase for the superstars. They pull into the speedway to start the year with shiny new cars splashed with sponsor logos, everyone full of swagger after a winter spent prepping for the Daytona 500.

Most of the attention goes to the elite teams — and the winner, of course — while the smaller programs toil in anonymity at the back of the NASCAR garage. There is occasionally a surprise winner, as there was this year when Michael McDowell overcame 100-1 odds to score the victory for Front Row Motorsports, but nobody really notices the backmarkers, field fillers or start-and-park teams.

But it is an accomplishment when Spire puts both its cars in the top 10, or Kaulig Racing makes its Daytona 500 debut as the Xfinity Series team begins its transition to the top Cup Series. Same goes for Ryan Preece, who pulled out a sixth-place finish as he races for his NASCAR career because JTG-Daugherty no longer has a charter for his car.

It was Spire, though, that stood up for the little guys.

Jamie McMurray and LaJoie finished eighth and ninth and logged the two fastest laps of the 500-mile race — performances lauded by Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson in a statement that thanked team partners and also underscored the plight of the underdogs.

“I understand it might be odd, as we didn't exactly win the race, but a public thank you is in order for the countless people that made Daytona a success for our race team,” Dickerson wrote. “We are not a new team but sometimes, this winter, it felt like it with all the changes we made to be ready to put our best foot forward for 2021.”

Spire stumbled into team ownership when Barney Visser shuttered championship-winning Furniture Row Motorsports and persuaded Dickerson and partner T.J. Puchyr, a pair of industry dealmakers, to buy his charter for the 2019 season. The first year Spire simply tried to make its money back to cover the loan on the charter, and even though the team wasn't competitive, Spire lucked into a victory during the rain-stopped July race at Daytona.

The target has always been NASCAR's release of the Next Gen car, which has been touted as a game-changer because it is less expensive and will therefore level the playing field between the haves and have nots. The car was delayed until 2022 because of the pandemic, and Spire used last year to bolster its positioning for when the Next Gen finally arrives.

Spire bought two more charters and overhauled its entire operation. The team bought its own race shop, hired its own people and spent on new equipment. LaJoie was hired as the full-time driver for the No. 7 Chevrolet and brought crew chief Ryan Sparks along.

At Daytona, LaJoie and McMurray both drove cars built by Chip Ganassi Racing and powered by Hendrick Motorsports. LaJoie will have that combination all season; Spire's second No. 77 entry will be Hendrick cars and Hendrick engines with a variety of drivers.

It's the best equipment LaJoie has driven in five NASCAR seasons.

“We have some up-to-date, current cars and our motor package is on the same platform as some of the other guys," LaJoie said. “I’m looking forward to driving a car that was built in this decade to see what we can do.”

Dickerson always said Spire was biding its time until the Next Gen's arrival. But while they wait, Spire is committed to becoming a competitive race team. Justin Haley, winner of the 2019 race at Daytona for Spire, will drive the No. 77 this Sunday on Daytona's road course as the team grooms him for an eventual full-time Cup Series ride.

Spire doesn't want to hire ride-buyers, nor does it want to embarrass itself on the track.

“We are going to take a step forward this year, everyone saw that at Daytona, but it’s not going to translate every week into finishing 15 spots higher,” Dickerson said. "We are positioned for the Next Gen stuff. We are trying to learn how to run a proper race team this year, that’s the goal, regardless of what happened Sunday. All these things are ahead of schedule for us.

“We might run 28th, but we aren’t going to be 28th and seven laps down. We’re going to be in the race.”

LaJoie doesn't think Spire can win a race this year. But he does believe he can be competitive at superspeedways and short tracks, and with a three-year contract from Spire, he's a pivotal part of the long-term plan.

“The people and the tools that are in place continue to build toward (wins) and obviously Spire is really hedging their bets toward this Next Gen car,” LaJoie said. "The goal is always to go to the race track and run the best way possible. But to try to win this year wasn’t necessarily the goal because still, the bottom of the well is infinite with the way the cars are now.

“The Next Gen car with a single source manufacturer, if we can get a couple more partners in the fold where we can have a comfortable racing budget... I really do think that we can compete for some races.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • NHL postpones Stars-Lightning game due to ongoing power crisis in Texas

    It remains unclear when the Stars will play home games again amid a state of emergency in Texas.

  • NBA officially announces schedule and details for 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta

    The NBA made official its plans for a 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.

  • Canadiens need to find an answer to their one glaring problem

    The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.

  • Why Alexis Lafrenière's slow start is nothing to worry about

    The breaks aren't going Alexis Lafrenière's way to start his career, but his play hasn't been as bad as the numbers make it look.

  • Report: Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for multiple draft picks

    Wentz now has a chance to reboot his once-promising career with a new team.

  • Run It Back | The promise of a small-ball Raptors lineup

    On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?

  • LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle with custom artwork for his house

    LeBron James will think about Kobe Bryant every time James is at home.

  • What makes Connor McDavid's 500-point milestone that much more impressive

    Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.

  • Blue Jays to open 2021 season at spring training home in Dunedin

    Dunedin's TD Ballpark will serve as the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for the start of the 2021 MLB season.

  • Naomi Osaka calls out her sister for being weird after win over Serena Williams

    There are consequences for being weird around Naomi Osaka.

  • NFL sets 2021 salary-cap floor, and it's higher than expected

    The salary cap is going down in 2021, but not as much as was initially projected.

  • 'Black Widow' Jeanette Lee, former billiards No. 1, diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer

    Jeanette Lee popularized the sport in the 1990s and is a member of three Hall of Fames.

  • Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games

    BERLIN — Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 “away” win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy on Thursday. The first leg of was played in Turin due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions on visitors from Britain to Spain during the pandemic. Fernandes had Sociedad’s defence to thank for his first goal in the 27th, when two defenders collided with their own goalkeeper, leaving him free to score into an empty net. He then finished off a quick counterattack to make it 2-0 in the 57th. Fernandes let Marcus Rashford’s pass go behind him to Daniel James, then received the ball back and fired inside the right post. Rashford added the third in the 64th and James completed the scoring in the last minute. Gareth Bale scored one and set up another as Tottenham defeated Austrian team Wolfsberg 4-1 in Budapest, Hungary. That game was also moved due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions for British visitors. Bayer Leverkusen fought back from three goals down against Young Boys before Jordan Siebatcheu scored in the 89th to give the Swiss team a 4-3 win. Milan Pavkov scored in injury time for Red Star Belgrade to draw 2-2 against visiting AC Milan. Also, Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with Club Brugge, Leicester drew 0-0 at Slavia Prague, Roma won 2-0 at Sporting Braga, Dinamo Zagreb beat Russian team Krasnodar 3-2 away, and Olympiakos earned a 4-2 win at home over PSV Eindhoven. Arsenal, Napoli and Ajax were among the teams in action later. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Indians' Bieber slowed by COVID-19, not yet at training camp

    CLEVELAND — Indians ace Shane Bieber tested positive with COVID-19, delaying the AL Cy Young winner's arrival at training camp. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Thursday that Bieber has only dealt with very mild symptoms from the virus. Antonetti anticipates that Bieber, who had been working out at the team's training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will join the club in the next few days. Antonetti would not disclose when Bieber tested positive. The team's pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week and the Indians will have their first full-squad workout on Sunday. The 25-year-old Bieber was dominant last season, leading the league in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) in 12 starts. Bieber has gone 34-14 over the past three seasons. The Indians are counting on him to lead their strong starting staff and keep the club competitive following the trade of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-hander Carlos Carrasco. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Wentz and the Eagles were supposed to be a great NFL love story, instead the messy divorce is over

    Carson Wentz was the franchise quarterback. Carson Wentz was supposed to be the Eagles, to be Philadelphia. This small-town, duck-hunting, product of the Plains was big and good enough to handle Philly.

  • Red Sox's Sale not looking too far ahead after elbow surgery

    Chris Sale has tried not to think about the future as he began working his way back from Tommy John surgery in April. As virtually the only person at the Red Sox’s training facility in Florida this off-season, it helped keep the 31-year-old left-hander sane as he began the first steps of a recovery program expected to take a minimum of 14 months. He has had a few hurdles that have slowed the process, including neck injury and a mild bout with COVID-19 last month that required him to quarantine for two weeks. But as Boston’s pitchers and catchers arrived in Fort Myers to join him for their first spring training workout on Thursday, Sale said he’s a full-go and is concentrating on checking off each benchmark of his throwing program as he inches closer to a return. “I was here by myself the whole summer, it’s nice to get back and have people around and be like a ballplayer again,” Sale said Thursday. “I’ve never been more excited for spring training. ... Just, you know, feeling normal again.” That journey has been a slow one for the seven-time All-Star who is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons and is entering the third season of a $160 million, six-year contract. But after helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he went just 6-11 in 2019 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year, marking his fewest wins and starts, highest ERA, and the first time he failed to finish among the top six in Cy Young Award voting in any full season as a starter. He then missed the start of spring training in 2020 with an illness that the team described as a flu that it said turned into pneumonia. The Red Sox later revealed he had a flexor strain near his pitching elbow, and after consultation with doctors Sale decided ligament replacement surgery was the best option. He eventually underwent the procedure on March 30. While Sale said he believes there’s no doubt he will be a better pitcher after having the surgery, he isn’t allowing himself to ponder what it will look like yet. He’s yet to throw off the mound, but is content to be doing the conditioning and limited baseball activities that he’s allowed to at this point. “I’m not looking at, a month from now, two months from now, even really even a season,” he said. “I can’t. That wouldn’t be fair to myself for my teammates or anybody involved in this process. So, the mound comes when it comes and I just take it a day at a time and I’m doing everything I can to get back out there.” When Sale does return, he’ll join a pitching staff that looks vastly different. But he says he’s confident the group will be able to find its way with Alex Cora back for his second stint as manager after serving a one-year suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal Cora said Thursday that there is currently isn't a timeline for Sale's return. “I do believe that with his teammates around, the whole group around, the coaches, it’s going to help him. It’s not easy going through a rehab,” Cora said. “I have the utmost respect for Chris. ... I’m looking forward to penciling his name into the lineup one of these days." Sale said he stayed in contact with Cora throughout last season and expects that even a younger team than the one Cora led in 2018 will benefit from his presence in the clubhouse. “Camaraderie, trust, passion,” Sale said of the attributes that Cora brings. “You can’t you can’t talk to him about anything and not know that he’s all in." Though he won’t be able to contribute until at least May or June, Sale said in the meantime he's excited to provide whatever leadership he can in the interim. That includes mentoring pitchers like 24-year-old right-hander Tanner Houch, who went 3-0 in three starts last season and has a delivery which has been compared to Sale’s. “I’m obviously not playing baseball and I’m making a lot of money to do it. I better bring something to the table," Sale said. NOTES: Cora said C Kevin Plawecki was the only player to test positive for COVID-19 thus far. Plawecki was placed on COVID-related injured list on Wednesday. ... LHP Eduardo Rodríguez, who missed all of last season with COVID-19 after developing a heart-related complication because of it, threw a bullpen session Wednesday also has no restrictions. “He’s in great shape, worked hard during the winter,” Cora said of Rodríguez. Very excited to have a full season and see what he can do.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press

  • Report: Olympic medalist, coach under investigation for biting, throwing hot beverages on figure skaters

    Peter Oppegard is an Olympic medalist and inductee to the US Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

  • Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has fracture in right thumb

    Philadelphia Phillies two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated again in two weeks. Realmuto was injured while blocking a pitch six days ago. He practiced on the first day of spring training Wednesday but an MRI later revealed the break. His hand will be immobilized but it's possible he'll still catch pitchers during bullpen sessions. Realmuto said he's confident he'll be ready for the season opener on April 1, but wants to make sure hs thumb has healed. “I’m not very worried about my thumb, so if I was a Phillies fan, I wouldn’t be too worried," Realmuto said Thursday. Realmuto signed a $115.5 million, five-year contract last month. The Phillies already added catcher Jeff Mathis to join Andrew Knapp and Rafael Marchan their catchers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Brazilian forward Pepê to join Porto from Gremio

    SAO PAULO — Brazilian club Gremio has agreed to sell forward Pepê to Porto in the off-season in a €15 million ($18 million) deal, the two clubs said Thursday. The Portuguese club said Pepê will join in July on a five-year deal. Pepê, whose full name is Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, will turn 24 this month. He scored 15 goals in 54 matches for Gremio since the beginning of 2020 and is expected to be key for his team in the Brazilian Cup final against Palmeiras. Pepê played six matches for Brazil's Under-23 team last year and scored three goals. He started his professional career in 2017, but only managed to secure a place as a starter this season after former teammate Everton joined Benfica. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups ahead of Week 7

    It's time again to consider some lineup boosters! Check out our fantasy hockey waiver wire suggestions.