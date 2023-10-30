Laiqon (ETR:LQAG) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last three years

Laiqon AG (ETR:LQAG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 48% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Laiqon made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Laiqon's revenue trended up 1.0% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In that time the share price is up 14% per year, which is not unreasonable given the revenue growth. The real question is when the business will generate profits, and how quickly they will grow. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Laiqon shareholders are up 5.2% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 6% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Laiqon you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

