Laipaya uses MFHD as an Ecosystem Token for Platform Payment

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Laipaya ( www.laipaya.com ), a global remittance platform, announced to use MFHD as the ecosystem token for various settlements. Laipaya does not support RMB business.

The issuer of MFHD, Dao Trust Limited, is a Hong Kong trust company. The digital stock service platform of Dao Trust, SuperStock ( www.superstock.io ), has digitized the Nasdaq-listed stock (ticker symbol: MFH) and issued a digital stock MFHD that is 1: 1 backed by underlying stock, which means one MFHD is equivalent to one MFH stock. A total of 500,000 tokens will be issued at the first stage, and the digitized stocks have been endowed with attributes of payment, 24/7 trading, as well as online and offline payments within the ecosystem. Take MFHD as an example, in an ecosystem that recognizes MFHD, all parties can settle transactions through MFHD.

"The selection of MFHD as an ecosystem token is to provide users with safer, more efficient, more transparent, and cheaper payment services." said the person responsible of Laipaya, "MFHD, as an ecosystem token, has lower cost but will help all transaction parties realize effective currency circulation fast and safely.

Laipaya official information has demonstrated that the transaction party, using MFHD as a settlement method, not only benefits from the transaction fee discount, but also be able to convert MFHD into the target currency and transfer it to the designated account. As a medium to connect the ecosystem, the ecosystem token carries rights and interests, circulation attributes and value consensus. As the ecosystem continuously expands, the ecosystem will have more user scenario, and the liquidity of all transaction parties will also be greatly improved.

