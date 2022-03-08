Lainey Wilson's 'Things a Man Oughta Know' Wins Song of the Year at ACM Awards: 'Country Music Is My Life'

Daniela Avila
·3 min read

Lainey Wilson is leaving the 2022 ACMs a winner two times over!

The country star, 29, took home the prize for song of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night in Las Vegas.

In an emotional speech, Wilson — who also won new female artist of the year — recalled growing up in small-town Louisiana, in "a town of 264 people...where country music is life."

"Country music is my life. It has been my life for as long as I can remember," she told the crowd.

After thanking her family, co-writers, label and others, Wilson also expressed her gratitude to country music fans, and emphasized the message in her winning song.

"Country radio has supported me so, so much and I'll tell you what, the country music fans have wrapped their loving arms around me, which is a prayer answered," she said. "This song is about treating people right and it's not something that just a man oughta know. It's something that we all need to know, it's about the golden rule."

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson

Ethan Miller/Getty Lainey Wilson

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on one of country music's biggest nights.

Wilson's win for new female artist of the year was announced last week in a video that featured Miranda Lambert breaking the good news to her. Parker McCollum took home the win in the male category.

song of the year winner
song of the year winner

amazon prime Lainey Wilson

"Holy s—. If there's anybody who understands the fricken' blood, sweat and tears, it's you," an emotional Wilson told Lambert on their call. "I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this… Man, this is the best news I think I've ever gotten."

RELATED: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations

For her part, Lambert, 38, was more than happy to be the one to present the award to the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer, telling her, "I could not be happier… You so deserve it. You're my favorite and I love getting to be friends with you."

57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty Lainey Wilson

Wilson released her first major-label album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', in February 2021, and joined Jason Aldean on tour the same year.

"I moved to Nashville 10 years ago and there was never a time I didn't think it wouldn't work," the star told PEOPLE in July. "There were plenty of times when I probably should have packed my stuff and go home. But I never did. I'm hard-headed. I'm a Taurus."

The ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, are streaming live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Old Dominion Wins Group of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards for the Fifth Time: 'No Small Thing'

    The ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, are streaming live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST

  • PEOPLE's 2022 ACM Awards Photo Booth: See Country Music's Biggest Stars Cut Loose

    Celebrities hit up the PEOPLE photo booth at the ACM Awards to strike a pose and get their glam on during the star-studded Las Vegas awards show

  • Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee reportedly killed while defending country against Russian invasion

    Pasha Lee, a 33-year-old Ukrainian actor, was reportedly killed on Sunday in Irpin as Russia continues its invasion of the eastern European country. According to local reports and Ukraine's Odesa International Film Festival Facebook account, the movie star had "joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to protect the country from Russian occupiers." He was killed "as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers," the festival organizers said. Lee's last Instagram post on Friday showed him in Irpen wearing camouflage gear as he wrote in the caption (roughly translated to English): "For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE. WE ARE WORKING!!!"

  • Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reunite at friend's wedding

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley attended a wedding together in Santa Barbara on March 5.

  • ACM Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

    The 2022 ACM Awards are streaming live from Las Vegas on Prime Video

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game