Lainey Wilson Shared Her Fave Holiday Cocktail Recipe With Us

The holidays are here and if anyone knows how to throw a party and get a little extra festive, it's Lainey Wilson. Fresh off her five CMA wins, a few holiday specials, and Hardy's Mockingbird and The Crow Tour, she's busier than ever. She also deserves to celebrate a bit. And what better time to get some rest and celebrate with friends and fam than the holiday season?

Lainey is taking some much deserved time off this Christmas and like most of us, she's headed home to hang with family and eat plenty of Christmas cookies. She spoke with Country Living about some of her own holiday traditions and her favorite ideas when it comes to hosting for the holidays. Check out our conversation below.

CL: The holidays are here and you’re busier than everyone I know combined. What are your plans for the holidays this year?

LW: "This holiday season, I’m going to take time to step back and enjoy time with my family! I’ve had such an amazing whirlwind of a year, and I am just excited to take a minute to be still and really soak it all in. So, you can find me keeping good company, being outside, and just resting after one heck of a year."



CL: Are there any traditions from your childhood in Louisiana that you love? I know y’all got some different flavor down there. Are you carrying any of them into the holidays with you still today?

LW: "We definitely have some different flavor down in Louisiana and it's one of my favorite parts of going home, especially during crawfish season. We are a family that loves to sit around the table, share stories, and just enjoy quality time together."



CL: I grew up in South Georgia and now live in Alabama. If there’s one thing about us southern girls, it’s that we know how to cook and we know how to eat! What are some of your fave Holiday foods/drinks you enjoy this time of year?

LW: "Oh gosh, there are so many things. We love the simple things—baking, decorating and definitely eating some Christmas cookies, having a bonfire with a glass of wine, maybe play some music, and just enjoy the quiet on our land."

CL: Speaking of wine, tell us about your fave holiday cocktail to sip on and the Stella Rosa wines you love!

LW: "Recently I've been a red wine girl. We’ve been celebrating a lot of things lately too, so their Moscato d’Asti is my favorite for a toast. Both wines pair well with all of the sweet moments I've experienced this past year. I’ve been getting creative with my cocktails and have been loving my custom 'Bell Bottom Berries' drink."

See the recipe below!



Stella Rosa

CL: Any special hosting tips you like to use when it comes to inviting folks over?

LW: "I love loving on my people, so one of my favorite things is hosting during the holidays! It's hard to get everyone together, so it feels good to close the year out enjoying each other’s company. It’s all about the vibe ya know, so you've got to have some good décor, good stories, delicious food, and of course, a festive drink on hand, like Stella Rosa."

CL: You recently filmed the Christmas at Graceland special. Y’all were all so amazing, I was literally glued to the TV the whole time! You’ve performed at a lot of amazing and historic places. What was it like adding Graceland to the list? What was it like singing one of the King's most famous songs at his own home?

LW: "Performing at Graceland was such a surreal moment. Like everyone else, I grew up listening to Elvis’ music so to be able to perform at such an iconic and historic place, was an experience I will never forget. [Elvis' granddaughter] Riley [Keough] did such an incredible job bringing together artists from so many different genres to honor a true icon."

CL: Last but not least, you have inspired SO MANY people with your music and just by being yourself. You also inspire so many amazing outfits. What are you wearing for your holiday parties? Any special festive bell bottoms or wide brim hats we need to know about? And what are you rocking when you’re not in bell bottoms? What is Lainey wearing on the couch eating Christmas cookies?



LW: "You know me, I always have my bell bottoms on – ready to go! During this time of year, the more festive an outfit, the better. I love gaudy Christmas jewelry, ugly sweaters, and flannel pajama sets. My go-to Christmas cookie eating outfit is whatever I'm wearing at the time, but usually sweats and slippers with my hair on top of my head!"

