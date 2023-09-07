Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll Are the Top Nominees at the 2023 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll are looking like the new faces of country music. Wilson, with nine, and Jelly Roll, with five, led all nominees when the nominations for the 2023 CMA Awards were announced Thursday morning.
For Wilson, her multiple nominations cement her status as the genre’s next superstar: She scored her first Entertainer of the Year nod this year after having released only two major-label albums and having just headlined her first arena show in July. She’s also up for Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, Female Vocalist of the Year, and a pair of nominations for her song “Heart Like a Truck.” She received two Musical Event of the Year nominations too, one for “Wait in the Truck,” with Hardy, and the other for “Save Me,” her collab with Jelly Roll.
The face-tattooed rapper-singer, meanwhile, is a first-time CMA Awards nominee. Along with Musical Event, Music Video, and Single of the Year, for “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll is up for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
Jelly Roll will compete against Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Hailey Whitters, and Zach Bryan — who currently has the Number One album and song in the country — in the New Artist of the Year category.
Nominees for the night’s top prize of Entertainer of the Year include Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and last year’s winner, Luke Combs.
Combs’ ubiquitous cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is nominated for Song of the Year, giving Chapman her first-ever CMA Awards nomination.
The 57th CMA Awards air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m./ET on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning return to co-host.
2023 CMA Awards Nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson
“Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)
“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson)
“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis (Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne)
“Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney (Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams)
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Save Me,”Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix),”Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God,” Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,”Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Light On in the Kitchen,” Ashley McBryde
“Memory Lane,” Old Dominion
“Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
