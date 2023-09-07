Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll Are the Top Nominees at the 2023 CMA Awards

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular - Season 47 - Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll are looking like the new faces of country music. Wilson, with nine, and Jelly Roll, with five, led all nominees when the nominations for the 2023 CMA Awards were announced Thursday morning.

For Wilson, her multiple nominations cement her status as the genre’s next superstar: She scored her first Entertainer of the Year nod this year after having released only two major-label albums and having just headlined her first arena show in July. She’s also up for Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, Female Vocalist of the Year, and a pair of nominations for her song “Heart Like a Truck.” She received two Musical Event of the Year nominations too, one for “Wait in the Truck,” with Hardy, and the other for “Save Me,” her collab with Jelly Roll.

The face-tattooed rapper-singer, meanwhile, is a first-time CMA Awards nominee. Along with Musical Event, Music Video, and Single of the Year, for “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll is up for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Jelly Roll will compete against Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Hailey Whitters, and Zach Bryan — who currently has the Number One album and song in the country — in the New Artist of the Year category.

Nominees for the night’s top prize of Entertainer of the Year include Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and last year’s winner, Luke Combs.

Combs’ ubiquitous cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is nominated for Song of the Year, giving Chapman her first-ever CMA Awards nomination.

The 57th CMA Awards air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m./ET on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning return to co-host.

2023 CMA Awards Nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson)

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis (Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne)

“Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney (Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams)

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Save Me,”Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix),”Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God,” Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,”Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Light On in the Kitchen,” Ashley McBryde

“Memory Lane,” Old Dominion

“Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

