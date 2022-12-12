Lainey Wilson dishes on her 'Yellowstone' acting debut, sizzling romance: 'Wild and crazy love'

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·4 min read

As a high school student in Baskin, Louisiana (population 211), Lainey Wilson's first paid showbiz gig involved performing as TV's Hannah Montana on a flatbed trailer stage.

The country music singer-songwriter, 30, recalls the surreal feeling, years later, she had performing her song "Watermelon Moonshine" for a scene in Paramount's "Yellowstone" – on a flatbed trailer in Montana.

"I'm on this flatbed stage singing once again, but not in my Hannah Montana wig. And I thought, dang, this is a full-circle moment for me," says Wilson. "And I'm singing 'Watermelon Moonshine,' a song about young, wild and crazy love."

The love only gets wilder and crazier for Wilson, who made her acting debut as free-spirited musician Abby on the Season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone" last month.

Sunday's episode of TV's No. 1 show featured the "Moonshine" performance, before Abby steps down from the flatbed stage to spark a passionate romance with hunky ranch hand Ryan (Ian Bohen), who works for Kevin Costner's John Dutton, now Montana's governor.

"Yellowstone" Kevin Costner: Talks ruling as governor, and real politics: 'I'm disappointed'

Lainey Wilson as Abby in the Season 5 premiere of &quot;Yellowstone.&quot; Abby drinks whiskey; Wilson did not. &quot;It was so early. I was like, 'I probably don't need a shot of whiskey right now.' The drink was colored water,&quot; says Wilson.
Lainey Wilson as Abby in the Season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone." Abby drinks whiskey; Wilson did not. "It was so early. I was like, 'I probably don't need a shot of whiskey right now.' The drink was colored water," says Wilson.

What Wilson lacked in experience for her first screen kiss, she made up for with the same determination and enthusiasm that has sparked country music's 2022 breakout star. The scene is smoking.

"I didn't really know what I was doing, but you go in there head-first. I was going to give people their money's worth," says Wilson. "I told my mommy and daddy, 'You might not want to watch this show.' I don't want to be on their prayer list."

Wilson sends major praise to "Yellowstone" creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, a longtime supporter who placed her song "Working Overtime" in Season 2's first episode before the up-and-comer even had a recording contract.

Her music was featured often in the Paramount series before Sheridan took it up a notch. He told Wilson in February he wanted to create the Abby character specifically for the bell-bottoms-loving performer.

"(Sheridan) said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you're trying to introduce yourself to people," says Wilson.  "All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn't even tell me which one."

A devastating family health saga almost derailed her dream job: Wilson nearly canceled when her father, Brian, was placed in the intensive care unit with a fungal infection. From his hospital bed, her father insisted Wilson get to work.

Lainey Wilson, right, says of Ian Bohen: &quot;He's such a handsome man. And sweet too.&quot;
Lainey Wilson, right, says of Ian Bohen: "He's such a handsome man. And sweet too."

"He said: 'I don't care if it's my funeral. If you have a job to be done, you better go do it. And don't come back until it's finished,'" says Wilson. "I packed my bags. That gave me the strength to do it. But I won't lie, I'd shoot my scene, go to the corner and cry a little bit."

Wilson's first "Yellowstone" scene was opposite the pugnacious Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), which only added to the pressure. But Reilly, a fan of Wilson's music, was supportive.

"I told (Reilly) when I met her, 'I thought you were going to put me in a headlock,'" says Wilson. "But we got along great. She even gave me some handmade bath salts."

During that friendly scene, Abby vowed never to date a cowboy. But there have been sparks and a smile-filled dance between Abby and bunkhouse fixture Ryan in recent episodes, anyway, flirtations that turned into full-on flames Sunday.

Wilson won't say how long the love will last, but admits she's had to learn to kiss despite the impediment of wide-brimmed cowboy hats. "It's definitely about leaning the head to one side; angles are so important," says Wilson. "And there's another kiss coming where I take my hat off. That's when you know you're getting down to it."

The country star is staying busy with her skyrocketing music career. Four days before the "Yellowstone" season premiere, Wilson brought her then-recovered father as her date to the Nov. 9 CMA Awards, where she took home trophies for top new artist and female vocalist.

"Yellowstone" is a near-weekly showcase for her new album, "Bell Bottom Country," released Oct. 28. Wilson announced a 27-city tour, starting in Jan. 4.

"The crazy part is, we're just getting started. We're working hard just to work harder. Now it's time to roll up our sleeves," says Wilson. "I'm trying all these new things, even 'Yellowstone,' my first acting gig. I'm excited to see what the next step is."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Yellowstone' romance: Lainey Wilson dishes on TV romance, first kiss

Latest Stories

  • ‘Yellowstone’ recap: Cowboy’s death punctuates this meditation on life and nature

    As the ranch team concluded its cattle drive, Episode 6 was light on action but heavy on meaning.

  • UFC 282 video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik swarms Chris Daukaus for 23-second knockout win

    Jairzinho Rozenstruik needed just 23 seconds to put away Chris Daukaus in devastating fashion at UFC 282.

  • Here's what to expect on tonight's episode of 'Yellowstone'

    The preview for the sixth episode of season five, titled "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog," teases tragedy on the Duttons' cattle branding trip.

  • Griner 'in very good spirits' but US isn't doing 'backflips' over freeing Russian arms dealer: Kirby

    Brittney Griner is doing well while recovering in Texas after being freed from Russian detention and returning to the U.S. last week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday. "She's [in] San Antonio at the Brooke Army Medical Center getting appropriate mental health care as well as physical health care, just to make sure that she's ready for her reintegration back into American society," Kirby told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Griner, a WNBA star who had pleaded guilty to drug charges after carrying a vape with hashish oil into Russia -- which she maintained was an inadvertent mistake -- was released as part of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Season 5 Is Where ‘Everything Starts to Get Tied Together’ (Video)

    Grimes tells TheWrap that "Yellowstone" fans will be satisfied with questions answered this season

  • Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage Over ‘Bomb Threat’

    A Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was abruptly halted Saturday night, December 10, when the star was rushed off the stage due to a bomb threat, organisers said.Footage filmed by Twitter user @sunny_seokkie shows Patti LaBelle on stage addressing the crowd, saying “Wait” as three individuals push her mic stand away and escort her off-stage. Audience members are heard in the video asking, “What happened?”.“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said in a statement on Twitter.“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show,” the statement said.Police said concert attendees were safely evacuated, local news reported. Credit: @sunny_seokkie via Storyful

  • How to Watch the Highly-Anticipated 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' Before the Premiere

    The latest Yellowstone installment begins on December 18. Here's how to watch and stream 1923.

  • Police looking for missing woman and two young children

    Police say 23-year-old Brianna Futch, 2-year-old Bria Bray and 1-year-old Xessex Bray were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

  • What happened to the Harry we all knew?

    So how on earth did it happen? How did we end up here?

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony came off the bench with major contributions for the Magic. Bamba had 18 points and nine rebounds while Anthony, playing 29 minutes while starting point g