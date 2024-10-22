Laimer on the battle for playing time at Bayern: "It's like a shark tank"

Konrad Laimer has spoken of his battle for game time at Bayern Munich, describing his environment as a "shark tank".

Konrad Laimer is not worried about his lack of playing time at Bayern Munich and is determined to keep fighting for his minutes.

At a press conference at the Austrian camp, Laimer was asked about the fact that he's been limited to just two starts in all competitions since Vincent Kompany took over as Bayern coach.

"As a player you always want to play, that's football. The situation is what it is. I'm playing for Bayern Munich and you don't get to play by wishing for it.

"At the end of the day, it's always, as they say, a shark tank, you have to stand your ground. It's clear that there's a lot of competition, a lot of good players.

“I want to fight my way through and I know I have what it takes,” underlined Laimer.

So far, the Austrian international has played 198 minutes of football for Bayern this season.