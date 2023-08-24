This laid-back Mexican spot from the Yucatán is opening in Wynwood with a ventanita

The Mexican taco spot that started its life as a bus in the Yucatán is opening a new restaurant in Miami with a secret entrance and, soon, a ventanita for take-out orders.

Tacombi, the taqueria with locations in the Design District and in Miami Beach as well as New York and Washington D.C., is opening in Wynwood with a different look. Think of it as a tropical oasis with tacos.

Tacombi founder and CEO Dario Wotos said the Wynwood neighborhood meshed well with the brand.

“Miami is one of my favorite cities, and the nonstop energy and artistic achievement of Wynwood is perfect for our taqueria,” Wotos said in a statement. “Tacombi was created with the goal of connecting people to Mexican culture, and we’re thrilled with the way the Miami community has embraced this journey.”

The restaurant will seat 97 indoors and 44 outdoors in its courtyard. Diners can expect the menu Tacombi offers at its other Miami-area restaurant: corn esquites, guacamole con totopos, pollo Yucateco and tacos of all kinds (carnitas, Baja fish, beef birria among them). The brand uses its own traditional Vista Hermosa flour and corn tortillas.

The exterior of Tacombi, the Mexican taqueria opening in Wynwood.

The ventanita won’t open for a couple of weeks, but when it does, guests can order online and pick up their orders there.

The Tacombi brand began with a bus bought in Mexico City and taken to the Yucatán Peninsula in 2006. It was gutted and turned into a rolling taco stand in Playa del Carmen. In 2010, Tacombi opened its first U.S. restaurant in New York.

The outdoor seating at the new Tacombi taqueria in Wynwood.

Tacombi Wynwood

Where: 275 NW 26th St., Miami

Opening: Aug. 25

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily