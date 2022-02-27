Lahore wins its first Pakistan Super League title

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore Qalandars won its first Pakistan Super League title on Sunday, beating defending champion Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final.

Multan came into the final on the back of 10 wins in 11 games but was bowled out by Lahore for 138 in 19.3 overs.

Lahore won the toss and chose to bat first. Veteran Mohammad Hafeez formed the backbone of its formidable total of 180-5 by scoring 69 off 46 balls.

Hafeez then chipped in with 2-23 with his off-spin bowling before captain Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 3-30 in his return spell to seal the final.

Lahore was the only team which had beaten Multan in the league games.

___

