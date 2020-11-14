LAH vs PES PSL 2020 Eliminator 1 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020). The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 14, 2020 (Saturday). This match provides another opportunity for fans of the Dream11 Fantasy game and we're bringing you the tips for LAH vs PES clash in PSL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Both teams take the field for the first time since March as the competition was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the two meetings between the sides during the league stage, both Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi recorded one victory each. Both teams have added some new players to their team over the break. Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020 Eliminator 1.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Faf du Plessis

With many players resuming cricket after a long period, rustiness in their game will be a big factor. However, that is not the case for Faf du Plessis as he coming fresh off a brilliant individual campaign for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. The South African was the leading run-scorer for the franchise in the competition and should be picked as your captain for LAH vs PES PSL 2020 Fantasy Team.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Samit Patel

The British cricketer should be picked as the vice-captain due to his abilities with both bat and ball. In the most recent friend game, Samit Patel scored 49 runs off just 33 deliveries, showcasing his power-hitting abilities. Patel has made a name for himself for being a spin bowler who is hard to read and should be picked as the vice-captain of your LAH vs PES PSL 2020 Fantasy Team.

LAH vs PES Likely Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars Likely Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Abid Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Faizan.

Peshawar Zalmi Likely Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Faf du Plessis, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali Khan, Daren Sammy, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Hardus Viljoen.