Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR leads first practice, Fords dominate GTLM

Around the glorious undulating 2.238-mile course on the Monterey peninsula, the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a remarkable 0.65sec clear of Dane Cameron’s best effort in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05, with Pipo Derani and Ryan Dalziel third and fourth for ESM Nissan, albeit more than one second off the pace.

Helio Castroneves was fifth in the second Acura, 0.3sec faster than Filipe Albuqerque’s effort in the quicker of the two Action Express Racing Cadillacs.

CORE autosport’s Colin Braun set the best time in an LMP2 car, his Oreca 0.1sec faster than Robert Alon in the similar car run by JDC-Miller Oreca.

The Mazda RT24-P of Jonathan Bomarito/Harry Tincknell failed to set a time, getting pushed behind the wall very early in the session, while its sister car, piloted by Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez, was 2.5sec off the ultimate pace.

The two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey set the pace in GT Le Mans, 0.23sec apart, and well over half a second further clear of their nearest rival, the Porsche 911 of Earl Bamber.

Jan Magnussen’s Corvette C7.R was a mere half a tenth clear of the second Porsche of Nick Tandy, with Oliver Gavin’s ’Vette sixth ahead of the two BMW M8s.

Bryan Sellers was a mere half a second slower than the BMWs, driving the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini to the top of the GT Daytona times, ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen (Riley Mercedes AMG GT) and Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.

Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Pacific) time.

Laguna Seca, IMSA first practice

1

10

Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande

P

Cadillac DPi

29

1'16.882

 

 

104.794

2

6

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

P

Acura DPi

28

1'17.533

0.651

0.651

103.914

3

22

Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek

P

Nissan DPi

33

1'17.975

1.093

0.442

103.325

4

2

Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel

P

Nissan DPi

23

1'18.132

1.250

0.157

103.118

5

7

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

P

Acura DPi

29

1'18.149

1.267

0.017

103.095

6

5

Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa

P

Cadillac DPi

32

1'18.457

1.575

0.308

102.691

7

54

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

P

ORECA LMP2

29

1'18.569

1.687

0.112

102.544

8

85

Simon Trummer
Robert Alon

P

ORECA LMP2

31

1'18.661

1.779

0.092

102.424

9

31

Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr

P

Cadillac DPi

34

1'18.877

1.995

0.216

102.144

10

77

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

P

Mazda DPi

25

1'19.406

2.524

0.529

101.463

11

99

Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson

P

ORECA LMP2

34

1'19.789

2.907

0.383

100.976

12

52

Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra

P

ORECA LMP2

30

1'20.329

3.447

0.540

100.298

13

67

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

26

1'23.644

6.762

3.315

96.323

14

66

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

28

1'23.863

6.981

0.219

96.071

15

912

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

25

1'24.419

7.537

0.556

95.438

16

3

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

33

1'24.436

7.554

0.017

95.419

17

911

Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

32

1'24.484

7.602

0.048

95.365

18

4

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

27

1'24.596

7.714

0.112

95.239

19

25

Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

28

1'24.650

7.768

0.054

95.178

20

24

John Edwards
Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

27

1'24.954

8.072

0.304

94.837

21

48

Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

30

1'25.403

8.521

0.449

94.339

22

33

Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

26

1'25.598

8.716

0.195

94.124

23

44

Andy Lally
John Potter

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

24

1'25.870

8.988

0.272

93.826

24

51

Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

31

1'26.172

9.290

0.302

93.497

25

58

Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

34

1'26.176

9.294

0.004

93.492

26

96

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

31

1'26.240

9.358

0.064

93.423

27

63

Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

26

1'26.250

9.368

0.010

93.412

28

14

Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

29

1'26.275

9.393

0.025

93.385

29

73

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

27

1'26.414

9.532

0.139

93.235

30

86

Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

33

1'26.780

9.898

0.366

92.842

31

15

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

27

1'26.984

10.102

0.204

92.624

32

64

Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

32

1'27.026

10.144

0.042

92.579

33

93

Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

26

1'27.348

10.466

0.322

92.238

34

55

Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

P

Mazda DPi

