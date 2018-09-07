Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR leads first practice, Fords dominate GTLM
Around the glorious undulating 2.238-mile course on the Monterey peninsula, the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a remarkable 0.65sec clear of Dane Cameron’s best effort in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05, with Pipo Derani and Ryan Dalziel third and fourth for ESM Nissan, albeit more than one second off the pace.
Helio Castroneves was fifth in the second Acura, 0.3sec faster than Filipe Albuqerque’s effort in the quicker of the two Action Express Racing Cadillacs.
CORE autosport’s Colin Braun set the best time in an LMP2 car, his Oreca 0.1sec faster than Robert Alon in the similar car run by JDC-Miller Oreca.
The Mazda RT24-P of Jonathan Bomarito/Harry Tincknell failed to set a time, getting pushed behind the wall very early in the session, while its sister car, piloted by Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez, was 2.5sec off the ultimate pace.
The two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey set the pace in GT Le Mans, 0.23sec apart, and well over half a second further clear of their nearest rival, the Porsche 911 of Earl Bamber.
Jan Magnussen’s Corvette C7.R was a mere half a tenth clear of the second Porsche of Nick Tandy, with Oliver Gavin’s ’Vette sixth ahead of the two BMW M8s.
Bryan Sellers was a mere half a second slower than the BMWs, driving the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini to the top of the GT Daytona times, ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen (Riley Mercedes AMG GT) and Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.
Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Pacific) time.
Laguna Seca, IMSA first practice
1
10
P
Cadillac DPi
29
1'16.882
104.794
2
6
P
Acura DPi
28
1'17.533
0.651
0.651
103.914
3
22
P
Nissan DPi
33
1'17.975
1.093
0.442
103.325
4
2
P
Nissan DPi
23
1'18.132
1.250
0.157
103.118
5
7
P
Acura DPi
29
1'18.149
1.267
0.017
103.095
6
5
P
Cadillac DPi
32
1'18.457
1.575
0.308
102.691
7
54
P
ORECA LMP2
29
1'18.569
1.687
0.112
102.544
8
85
P
ORECA LMP2
31
1'18.661
1.779
0.092
102.424
9
31
P
Cadillac DPi
34
1'18.877
1.995
0.216
102.144
10
77
P
Mazda DPi
25
1'19.406
2.524
0.529
101.463
11
99
P
ORECA LMP2
34
1'19.789
2.907
0.383
100.976
12
52
P
ORECA LMP2
30
1'20.329
3.447
0.540
100.298
13
67
GTLM
Ford GT
26
1'23.644
6.762
3.315
96.323
14
66
GTLM
Ford GT
28
1'23.863
6.981
0.219
96.071
15
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
25
1'24.419
7.537
0.556
95.438
16
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
33
1'24.436
7.554
0.017
95.419
17
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
32
1'24.484
7.602
0.048
95.365
18
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
27
1'24.596
7.714
0.112
95.239
19
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
28
1'24.650
7.768
0.054
95.178
20
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
27
1'24.954
8.072
0.304
94.837
21
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
30
1'25.403
8.521
0.449
94.339
22
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
26
1'25.598
8.716
0.195
94.124
23
44
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
24
1'25.870
8.988
0.272
93.826
24
51
Francesco Piovanetti
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
31
1'26.172
9.290
0.302
93.497
25
58
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
34
1'26.176
9.294
0.004
93.492
26
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
31
1'26.240
9.358
0.064
93.423
27
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
26
1'26.250
9.368
0.010
93.412
28
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
29
1'26.275
9.393
0.025
93.385
29
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
27
1'26.414
9.532
0.139
93.235
30
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
33
1'26.780
9.898
0.366
92.842
31
15
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
27
1'26.984
10.102
0.204
92.624
32
64
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
32
1'27.026
10.144
0.042
92.579
33
93
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
26
1'27.348
10.466
0.322
92.238
34
55
P
Mazda DPi