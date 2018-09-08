Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Cadillac beats Acuras to pole

motorsport.com

Taylor set a new lap record with a 1min16.181 lap of the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, beating the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves by 0.395 and 0.481sec respectively.

Pipo Derani was more than half a second off top spot in the faster of the two ESM Nissans, while Colin Braun was quickest of the LMP2 cars, fifth in the CORE autosport Oreca.

Fastest Mazda honors went to Jonathan Bomarito in sixth, while Eric Curran outpaced teammate Joao Barbosa to claim ninth for Action Express Racing.

Oliver Gavin took GT Le Mans pole for Corvette Racing with a 1min22.700sec lap as Dirk Mueller came up just 0.087sec short in the #66 Ford GT. Their respective teammates Jan Magnussen and Ryan Briscoe will line up behind them for tomorrow’s race, the top quartet having been covered by just 0.15sec.

Alexander Sims did a fine job to slot his BMW M8 into fifth, just a quarter second off top spot, and ahead of both Porsche 911 RSRs.

Katherine Legge took her first ever pole position in IMSA with a 1min24.456sec to outqualify the drivers she is battling for the GT Daytona title, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.

Legge’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX lapped Laguna Seca 0.139sec faster than Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, and 0.188sec ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.

Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R made it four marques in the top four positions, but was surprisingly four-tenths off Legge’s pace. Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche was fifth, ahead of the two Lexus RC Fs and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.

Laguna Seca, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champioship qualifying

1

10

Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande

P

Cadillac DPi

8

1'16.181

 

 

105.759

2

6

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

P

Acura DPi

7

1'16.576

0.395

0.395

105.213

3

7

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

P

Acura DPi

9

1'16.662

0.481

0.086

105.095

4

22

 Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek

P

Nissan DPi

6

1'16.766

0.585

0.104

104.953

5

54

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

P

ORECA LMP2

7

1'16.774

0.593

0.008

104.942

6

55

Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

P

Mazda DPi

10

1'16.793

0.612

0.019

104.916

7

85

Simon Trummer
Robert Alon

P

ORECA LMP2

7

1'16.989

0.808

0.196

104.649

8

77

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

P

Mazda DPi

11

1'17.249

1.068

0.260

104.296

9

31

Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr

P

Cadillac DPi

9

1'17.415

1.234

0.166

104.073

10

52

Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra

P

ORECA LMP2

8

1'17.485

1.304

0.070

103.979

11

5

Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa

P

Cadillac DPi

9

1'17.525

1.344

0.040

103.925

12

2

Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel

P

Nissan DPi

8

1'17.679

1.498

0.154

103.719

13

99

Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson

P

ORECA LMP2

9

1'18.067

1.886

0.388

103.204

14

4

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

6

1'22.700

6.519

4.633

97.422

15

66

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

7

1'22.787

6.606

0.087

97.320

16

3

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

7

1'22.806

6.625

0.019

97.297

17

67

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

7

1'22.850

6.669

0.044

97.246

18

25

Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

7

1'22.972

6.791

0.122

97.103

19

911

Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

9

1'22.990

6.809

0.018

97.082

20

912

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

9

1'23.140

6.959

0.150

96.906

21

24

John Edwards
Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

8

1'23.527

7.346

0.387

96.457

22

86

Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

5

1'24.456

8.275

0.929

95.396

23

48

Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

7

1'24.595

8.414

0.139

95.240

24

33

Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

6

1'24.644

8.463

0.049

95.185

25

58

Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

6

1'24.871

8.690

0.227

94.930

26

73

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

4

1'24.904

8.723

0.033

94.893

27

14

Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

3

1'25.010

8.829

0.106

94.775

28

96

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

6

1'25.034

8.853

0.024

94.748

29

15

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

5

1'25.170

8.989

0.136

94.597

30

63

Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

7

1'25.404

9.223

0.234

94.338

31

93

Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

7

1'25.629

9.448

0.225

94.090

32

64

Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

7

1'26.107

9.926

0.478

93.567

33

44

Andy Lally
John Potter

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

6

1'26.411

10.230

0.304

93.238

34

51

Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

8

1'27.731

11.550

1.320

91.835

What to Read Next