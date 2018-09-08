Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Cadillac beats Acuras to pole
Taylor set a new lap record with a 1min16.181 lap of the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, beating the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves by 0.395 and 0.481sec respectively.
Pipo Derani was more than half a second off top spot in the faster of the two ESM Nissans, while Colin Braun was quickest of the LMP2 cars, fifth in the CORE autosport Oreca.
Fastest Mazda honors went to Jonathan Bomarito in sixth, while Eric Curran outpaced teammate Joao Barbosa to claim ninth for Action Express Racing.
Oliver Gavin took GT Le Mans pole for Corvette Racing with a 1min22.700sec lap as Dirk Mueller came up just 0.087sec short in the #66 Ford GT. Their respective teammates Jan Magnussen and Ryan Briscoe will line up behind them for tomorrow’s race, the top quartet having been covered by just 0.15sec.
Alexander Sims did a fine job to slot his BMW M8 into fifth, just a quarter second off top spot, and ahead of both Porsche 911 RSRs.
Katherine Legge took her first ever pole position in IMSA with a 1min24.456sec to outqualify the drivers she is battling for the GT Daytona title, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.
Legge’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX lapped Laguna Seca 0.139sec faster than Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, and 0.188sec ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.
Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R made it four marques in the top four positions, but was surprisingly four-tenths off Legge’s pace. Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche was fifth, ahead of the two Lexus RC Fs and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.
Laguna Seca, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champioship qualifying
1
10
P
Cadillac DPi
8
1'16.181
105.759
2
6
P
Acura DPi
7
1'16.576
0.395
0.395
105.213
3
7
P
Acura DPi
9
1'16.662
0.481
0.086
105.095
4
22
P
Nissan DPi
6
1'16.766
0.585
0.104
104.953
5
54
P
ORECA LMP2
7
1'16.774
0.593
0.008
104.942
6
55
P
Mazda DPi
10
1'16.793
0.612
0.019
104.916
7
85
P
ORECA LMP2
7
1'16.989
0.808
0.196
104.649
8
77
P
Mazda DPi
11
1'17.249
1.068
0.260
104.296
9
31
P
Cadillac DPi
9
1'17.415
1.234
0.166
104.073
10
52
P
ORECA LMP2
8
1'17.485
1.304
0.070
103.979
11
5
P
Cadillac DPi
9
1'17.525
1.344
0.040
103.925
12
2
P
Nissan DPi
8
1'17.679
1.498
0.154
103.719
13
99
P
ORECA LMP2
9
1'18.067
1.886
0.388
103.204
14
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
6
1'22.700
6.519
4.633
97.422
15
66
GTLM
Ford GT
7
1'22.787
6.606
0.087
97.320
16
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
7
1'22.806
6.625
0.019
97.297
17
67
GTLM
Ford GT
7
1'22.850
6.669
0.044
97.246
18
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
7
1'22.972
6.791
0.122
97.103
19
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
9
1'22.990
6.809
0.018
97.082
20
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
9
1'23.140
6.959
0.150
96.906
21
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
8
1'23.527
7.346
0.387
96.457
22
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
5
1'24.456
8.275
0.929
95.396
23
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
7
1'24.595
8.414
0.139
95.240
24
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
6
1'24.644
8.463
0.049
95.185
25
58
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
6
1'24.871
8.690
0.227
94.930
26
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
4
1'24.904
8.723
0.033
94.893
27
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
3
1'25.010
8.829
0.106
94.775
28
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
6
1'25.034
8.853
0.024
94.748
29
15
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
5
1'25.170
8.989
0.136
94.597
30
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
7
1'25.404
9.223
0.234
94.338
31
93
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
7
1'25.629
9.448
0.225
94.090
32
64
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
7
1'26.107
9.926
0.478
93.567
33
44
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
6
1'26.411
10.230
0.304
93.238
34
51
Francesco Piovanetti
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
8
1'27.731
11.550
1.320
91.835