Laguna Seca IMSA: Van der Zande leads FP3, Porsche 1-2 in GTLM

motorsport.com

There were two red flags during the one-hour session ahead of qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round, the first being caused by Townsend Bell running off course at Turn 6 in his Scuderia Ferrari 488.

The second came soon after, when Juan Pablo Montoya spun his #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 off track, and rejoined right in front of the sister #7 Acura. That gave his fellow Indy 500-winning teammate Helio Castroneves an alarming moment of avoidance, and Scott Sharp also dropped his ESM Nissan into the sand at the same point.

Van der Zande lapped the 2.238-mile course in 1min16.605sec, while the Oliver Jarvis/Tristan Nunez Mazda RT24-P was second – a mere 0.081sec behind. Castroneves wound up third, ahead of the fastest LMP2 car, the CORE autosport Oreca of Colin Braun and the second Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito.

Nick Tandy led Earl Bamber in a Porsche 911 RSR 1-2 in GT Le Mans, although the latter was mere hundredths quicker than Jesse Krohn’s #24 BMW M8, and only a tenth up on Richard Westbrook in the faster of the two Ford GTs.

Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports 911 led GT Daytona, ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT, and Katherine Legge in Michael Shank Racing’s Acura NSX, although less than 0.15sec covered this trio.

Qualifying begins at 12.45pm local (Pacific) time.

1

10

Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande

P

Cadillac DPi

32

1'16.605

 

 

105.173

2

77

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

P

Mazda DPi

29

1'16.686

0.081

0.081

105.062

3

7

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

P

Acura DPi

34

1'16.750

0.145

0.064

104.975

4

54

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

P

ORECA LMP2

32

1'16.898

0.293

0.148

104.773

5

55

Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

P

Mazda DPi

31

1'16.936

0.331

0.038

104.721

6

2

Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel

P

Nissan DPi

25

1'17.028

0.423

0.092

104.596

7

22

Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek

P

Nissan DPi

28

1'17.189

0.584

0.161

104.378

8

5

Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa

P

Cadillac DPi

33

1'17.345

0.740

0.156

104.167

9

6

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

P

Acura DPi

37

1'17.585

0.980

0.240

103.845

10

31

Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr

P

Cadillac DPi

33

1'17.603

0.998

0.018

103.821

11

85

Simon Trummer
Robert Alon

P

ORECA LMP2

26

1'17.627

1.022

0.024

103.789

12

52

Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra

P

ORECA LMP2

35

1'17.637

1.032

0.010

103.775

13

99

Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson

P

ORECA LMP2

34

1'18.100

1.495

0.463

103.160

14

911

Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

31

1'22.839

6.234

4.739

97.259

15

912

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

29

1'23.151

6.546

0.312

96.894

16

24

John Edwards
Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

12

1'23.193

6.588

0.042

96.845

17

67

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

29

1'23.283

6.678

0.090

96.740

18

25

Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

30

1'23.322

6.717

0.039

96.695

19

4

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

31

1'23.558

6.953

0.236

96.422

20

66

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

26

1'23.631

7.026

0.073

96.337

21

3

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia 

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

25

1'24.192

7.587

0.561

95.696

22

58

Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

29

1'24.619

8.014

0.427

95.213

23

33

Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

29

1'24.718

8.113

0.099

95.101

24

86

Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

21

1'24.739

8.134

0.021

95.078

25

48

Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

33

1'24.884

8.279

0.145

94.915

26

14

Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

28

1'24.946

8.341

0.062

94.846

27

63

Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

33

1'25.236

8.631

0.290

94.523

28

96

Bill Auberlen 
Robby Foley

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

32

1'25.287

8.682

0.051

94.467

29

44

Andy Lally
John Potter

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

32

1'25.452

8.847

0.165

94.285

30

93

Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

30

1'25.481

8.876

0.029

94.253

31

73

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

27

1'25.882

9.277

0.401

93.812

32

64

Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

27

1'25.922

9.317

0.040

93.769

33

51

Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

33

1'26.048

9.443

0.126

93.631

34

15

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

32

1'26.447

9.842

0.399

93.199

