Laguna Seca IMSA: Van der Zande leads FP3, Porsche 1-2 in GTLM
There were two red flags during the one-hour session ahead of qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round, the first being caused by Townsend Bell running off course at Turn 6 in his Scuderia Ferrari 488.
The second came soon after, when Juan Pablo Montoya spun his #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 off track, and rejoined right in front of the sister #7 Acura. That gave his fellow Indy 500-winning teammate Helio Castroneves an alarming moment of avoidance, and Scott Sharp also dropped his ESM Nissan into the sand at the same point.
Van der Zande lapped the 2.238-mile course in 1min16.605sec, while the Oliver Jarvis/Tristan Nunez Mazda RT24-P was second – a mere 0.081sec behind. Castroneves wound up third, ahead of the fastest LMP2 car, the CORE autosport Oreca of Colin Braun and the second Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito.
Nick Tandy led Earl Bamber in a Porsche 911 RSR 1-2 in GT Le Mans, although the latter was mere hundredths quicker than Jesse Krohn’s #24 BMW M8, and only a tenth up on Richard Westbrook in the faster of the two Ford GTs.
Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports 911 led GT Daytona, ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT, and Katherine Legge in Michael Shank Racing’s Acura NSX, although less than 0.15sec covered this trio.
Qualifying begins at 12.45pm local (Pacific) time.
1
10
P
Cadillac DPi
32
1'16.605
105.173
2
77
P
Mazda DPi
29
1'16.686
0.081
0.081
105.062
3
7
P
Acura DPi
34
1'16.750
0.145
0.064
104.975
4
54
P
ORECA LMP2
32
1'16.898
0.293
0.148
104.773
5
55
P
Mazda DPi
31
1'16.936
0.331
0.038
104.721
6
2
P
Nissan DPi
25
1'17.028
0.423
0.092
104.596
7
22
P
Nissan DPi
28
1'17.189
0.584
0.161
104.378
8
5
P
Cadillac DPi
33
1'17.345
0.740
0.156
104.167
9
6
P
Acura DPi
37
1'17.585
0.980
0.240
103.845
10
31
P
Cadillac DPi
33
1'17.603
0.998
0.018
103.821
11
85
P
ORECA LMP2
26
1'17.627
1.022
0.024
103.789
12
52
P
ORECA LMP2
35
1'17.637
1.032
0.010
103.775
13
99
P
ORECA LMP2
34
1'18.100
1.495
0.463
103.160
14
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
31
1'22.839
6.234
4.739
97.259
15
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
29
1'23.151
6.546
0.312
96.894
16
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
12
1'23.193
6.588
0.042
96.845
17
67
GTLM
Ford GT
29
1'23.283
6.678
0.090
96.740
18
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
30
1'23.322
6.717
0.039
96.695
19
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
31
1'23.558
6.953
0.236
96.422
20
66
GTLM
Ford GT
26
1'23.631
7.026
0.073
96.337
21
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
25
1'24.192
7.587
0.561
95.696
22
58
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
29
1'24.619
8.014
0.427
95.213
23
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
29
1'24.718
8.113
0.099
95.101
24
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
21
1'24.739
8.134
0.021
95.078
25
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
33
1'24.884
8.279
0.145
94.915
26
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
28
1'24.946
8.341
0.062
94.846
27
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
33
1'25.236
8.631
0.290
94.523
28
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
32
1'25.287
8.682
0.051
94.467
29
44
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
32
1'25.452
8.847
0.165
94.285
30
93
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
30
1'25.481
8.876
0.029
94.253
31
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
27
1'25.882
9.277
0.401
93.812
32
64
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
27
1'25.922
9.317
0.040
93.769
33
51
Francesco Piovanetti
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
33
1'26.048
9.443
0.126
93.631
34
15
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
32
1'26.447
9.842
0.399
93.199