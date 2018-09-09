Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in warm-up
The #55 Mazda of Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito, which will start sixth on the grid, set a best time of 1min17.266sec around the 2.238-mile course to beat Juan Pablo Montoya’s Acura ARX-05 by 0.462sec.
Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.Rs occupied third and fourth in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Felipe Nasr, while Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda beat Ricky Taylor tin the second Acura.
Top LMP2 car was the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Gustavo Yacaman, in ninth.
As per qualifying, Ford and Chevrolet were the dominant cars in GT Le Mans, but this time it was Richard Westbrook – a former winner here with Ford – who nabbed fastest time from yesterday’s GTLM pole-winning #4 Corvette C7.R, today driven by Tommy Milner.
Their teammates Antonio Garcia and Joey Hand were third and fourth, while Connor de Phillippi got his BMW M8 ahead of the two Porsches.
Ozz Negri’s Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 led GT Daytona, with Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche in second ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.
The race begins at 2.05pm local (Pacific) time.
1
55
P
Mazda DPi
13
1'17.266
104.274
2
6
P
Acura DPi
13
1'17.728
0.462
0.462
103.654
3
5
P
Cadillac DPi
14
1'17.851
0.585
0.123
103.490
4
31
P
Cadillac DPi
12
1'18.055
0.789
0.204
103.220
5
77
P
Mazda DPi
12
1'18.069
0.803
0.014
103.201
6
7
P
Acura DPi
13
1'18.504
1.238
0.435
102.629
7
2
P
Nissan DPi
11
1'18.552
1.286
0.048
102.566
8
22
P
Nissan DPi
13
1'18.712
1.446
0.160
102.358
9
52
P
ORECA LMP2
13
1'18.717
1.451
0.005
102.351
10
99
P
ORECA LMP2
13
1'18.771
1.505
0.054
102.281
11
85
P
ORECA LMP2
13
1'19.415
2.149
0.644
101.452
12
54
P
ORECA LMP2
7
1'23.319
6.053
3.904
96.698
13
67
GTLM
Ford GT
11
1'23.862
6.596
0.543
96.072
14
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
9
1'23.911
6.645
0.049
96.016
15
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
10
1'23.960
6.694
0.049
95.960
16
66
GTLM
Ford GT
9
1'24.032
6.766
0.072
95.878
17
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
14
1'24.395
7.129
0.363
95.465
18
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
13
1'24.646
7.380
0.251
95.182
19
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
13
1'24.690
7.424
0.044
95.133
20
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
13
1'24.941
7.675
0.251
94.852
21
51
Francesco Piovanetti
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
12
1'25.868
8.602
0.927
93.828
22
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
13
1'25.966
8.700
0.098
93.721
23
44
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
11
1'26.282
9.016
0.316
93.378
24
58
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
11
1'26.521
9.255
0.239
93.120
25
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
13
1'27.168
9.902
0.647
92.428
26
15
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
10
1'27.227
9.961
0.059
92.366
27
93
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
11
1'27.362
10.096
0.135
92.223
28
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
9
1'27.858
10.592
0.496
91.703
29
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
12
1'28.002
10.736
0.144
91.552
30
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
9
1'28.084
10.818
0.082
91.467
31
64
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
11
1'28.126
10.860
0.042
91.424
32
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
8
1'29.103
11.837
0.977
90.421
33
10
P
Cadillac DPi
34
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
4