Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in warm-up

The #55 Mazda of Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito, which will start sixth on the grid, set a best time of 1min17.266sec around the 2.238-mile course to beat Juan Pablo Montoya’s Acura ARX-05 by 0.462sec.

Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.Rs occupied third and fourth in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Felipe Nasr, while Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda beat Ricky Taylor tin the second Acura.

Top LMP2 car was the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Gustavo Yacaman, in ninth.

As per qualifying, Ford and Chevrolet were the dominant cars in GT Le Mans, but this time it was Richard Westbrook – a former winner here with Ford – who nabbed fastest time from yesterday’s GTLM pole-winning #4 Corvette C7.R, today driven by Tommy Milner.

Their teammates Antonio Garcia and Joey Hand were third and fourth, while Connor de Phillippi got his BMW M8 ahead of the two Porsches.

Ozz Negri’s Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 led GT Daytona, with Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche in second ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.

The race begins at 2.05pm local (Pacific) time.

1

55

Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

P

Mazda DPi

13

1'17.266

 

 

104.274

2

6

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

P

Acura DPi

13

1'17.728

0.462

0.462

103.654

3

5

Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa

P

Cadillac DPi

14

1'17.851

0.585

0.123

103.490

4

31

Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr

P

Cadillac DPi

12

1'18.055

0.789

0.204

103.220

5

77

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

P

Mazda DPi

12

1'18.069

0.803

0.014

103.201

6

7

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

P

Acura DPi

13

1'18.504

1.238

0.435

102.629

7

2

Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel

P

Nissan DPi

11

1'18.552

1.286

0.048

102.566

8

22

Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek

P

Nissan DPi

13

1'18.712

1.446

0.160

102.358

9

52

Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra

P

ORECA LMP2

13

1'18.717

1.451

0.005

102.351

10

99

Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson

P

ORECA LMP2

13

1'18.771

1.505

0.054

102.281

11

85

Simon Trummer
Robert Alon

P

ORECA LMP2

13

1'19.415

2.149

0.644

101.452

12

54

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

P

ORECA LMP2

7

1'23.319

6.053

3.904

96.698

13

67

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

11

1'23.862

6.596

0.543

96.072

14

4

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

9

1'23.911

6.645

0.049

96.016

15

3

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

10

1'23.960

6.694

0.049

95.960

16

66

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

9

1'24.032

6.766

0.072

95.878

17

25

Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

14

1'24.395

7.129

0.363

95.465

18

912

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

13

1'24.646

7.380

0.251

95.182

19

24

John Edwards
Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

13

1'24.690

7.424

0.044

95.133

20

911

Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

13

1'24.941

7.675

0.251

94.852

21

51

Francesco Piovanetti 
Ozz Negri

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

12

1'25.868

8.602

0.927

93.828

22

73

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

13

1'25.966

8.700

0.098

93.721

23

44

Andy Lally
John Potter

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

11

1'26.282

9.016

0.316

93.378

24

58

Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

11

1'26.521

9.255

0.239

93.120

25

86

Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

13

1'27.168

9.902

0.647

92.428

26

15

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

10

1'27.227

9.961

0.059

92.366

27

93

Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

11

1'27.362

10.096

0.135

92.223

28

33

Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

9

1'27.858

10.592

0.496

91.703

29

96

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

12

1'28.002

10.736

0.144

91.552

30

48

Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

9

1'28.084

10.818

0.082

91.467

31

64

Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

11

1'28.126

10.860

0.042

91.424

32

63

Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

8

1'29.103

11.837

0.977

90.421

33

10

Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande

P

Cadillac DPi

 

 

 

 

 

34

14

Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

4

