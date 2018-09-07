Laguna Seca IMSA: Acura Team Penske on top in FP2

In the final couple of minutes of the one-hour session, Helio Castroneves found a clear enough 2.238-mile lap to set a 1min16.980sec time, before Cameron in the #6 sister car eclipsed him by 0.115sec with his final effort.

Cameron’s time was 0.383sec clear of the fastest Cadillac, the #5 Action Express Racing entry piloted by Filipe Albuquerque, although the next four cars were covered by just one tenth. Fourth place went to Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, fifth to Jordan Taylor in the WTR Caddy, while Jonathan Bomarito recovered from the #55 Mazda’s mechanical issues with an excellent 1min17.349sec effort.

The Fords were again 1-2 in GT Le Mans, but this time Dirk Muller put the #66 machine 0.16 ahead of the #67 driven by Ryan Briscoe. Magnussen was again the faster driver in the #3 Corvette, turning third fastest time ahead of teammate Tommy Milner in the #4 C7.R.

Meanwhile John Edwards managed to get one of the BMW M8s ahead of the Porsche 911 RSRs of Patrick Pilet and Laurens Vanthoor.

Jorg Bergmeister sent the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R to the top of the GT Daytona times, with Alvaro Parente putting his Acura NSX in second ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.

1

6

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

P

Acura DPi

31

1'16.865

 

 

104.818

2

7

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

P

Acura DPi

29

1'16.980

0.115

0.115

104.661

3

5

Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa

P

Cadillac DPi

34

1'17.248

0.383

0.268

104.298

4

54

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

P

ORECA LMP2

32

1'17.284

0.419

0.036

104.249

5

10

Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande

P

Cadillac DPi

30

1'17.286

0.421

0.002

104.247

6

55

Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito

P

Mazda DPi

30

1'17.349

0.484

0.063

104.162

7

22

Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek

P

Nissan DPi

29

1'17.568

0.703

0.219

103.868

8

31

Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr

P

Cadillac DPi

34

1'17.736

0.871

0.168

103.643

9

77

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

P

Mazda DPi

28

1'18.266

1.401

0.530

102.941

10

2

Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel

P

Nissan DPi

26

1'18.513

1.648

0.247

102.617

11

99

Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson

P

ORECA LMP2

30

1'18.648

1.783

0.135

102.441

12

85

Simon Trummer
Robert Alon

P

ORECA LMP2

27

1'18.707

1.842

0.059

102.364

13

52

Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra

P

ORECA LMP2

32

1'19.094

2.229

0.387

101.864

14

66

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

28

1'23.265

6.400

4.171

96.761

15

67

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

31

1'23.427

6.562

0.162

96.573

16

3

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

30

1'23.605

6.740

0.178

96.367

17

4

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

34

1'23.739

6.874

0.134

96.213

18

24

John Edwards
Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

36

1'24.178

7.313

0.439

95.711

19

911

Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

41

1'24.430

7.565

0.252

95.426

20

912

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

40

1'24.464

7.599

0.034

95.387

21

25

Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

36

1'24.598

7.733

0.134

95.236

22

73

Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

32

1'25.148

8.283

0.550

94.621

23

86

Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

27

1'25.271

8.406

0.123

94.485

24

33

Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

28

1'25.508

8.643

0.237

94.223

25

51

Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

35

1'25.654

8.789

0.146

94.062

26

44

Andy Lally
John Potter

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

37

1'25.761

8.896

0.107

93.945

27

93

Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

31

1'25.856

8.991

0.095

93.841

28

96

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

32

1'26.064

9.199

0.208

93.614

29

48

Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

31

1'26.101

9.236

0.037

93.574

30

14

Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

30

1'26.154

9.289

0.053

93.516

31

58

Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

35

1'26.238

9.373

0.084

93.425

32

64

Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

33

1'26.411

9.546

0.173

93.238

33

15

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

31

1'26.961

10.096

0.550

92.648

34

63

Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

31

1'27.150

10.285

0.189

92.448

