Laguna Seca IMSA: Acura Team Penske on top in FP2
In the final couple of minutes of the one-hour session, Helio Castroneves found a clear enough 2.238-mile lap to set a 1min16.980sec time, before Cameron in the #6 sister car eclipsed him by 0.115sec with his final effort.
Cameron’s time was 0.383sec clear of the fastest Cadillac, the #5 Action Express Racing entry piloted by Filipe Albuquerque, although the next four cars were covered by just one tenth. Fourth place went to Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, fifth to Jordan Taylor in the WTR Caddy, while Jonathan Bomarito recovered from the #55 Mazda’s mechanical issues with an excellent 1min17.349sec effort.
The Fords were again 1-2 in GT Le Mans, but this time Dirk Muller put the #66 machine 0.16 ahead of the #67 driven by Ryan Briscoe. Magnussen was again the faster driver in the #3 Corvette, turning third fastest time ahead of teammate Tommy Milner in the #4 C7.R.
Meanwhile John Edwards managed to get one of the BMW M8s ahead of the Porsche 911 RSRs of Patrick Pilet and Laurens Vanthoor.
Jorg Bergmeister sent the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R to the top of the GT Daytona times, with Alvaro Parente putting his Acura NSX in second ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.
Laguna Seca, IMSA second practice
1
6
P
Acura DPi
31
1'16.865
104.818
2
7
P
Acura DPi
29
1'16.980
0.115
0.115
104.661
3
5
P
Cadillac DPi
34
1'17.248
0.383
0.268
104.298
4
54
P
ORECA LMP2
32
1'17.284
0.419
0.036
104.249
5
10
P
Cadillac DPi
30
1'17.286
0.421
0.002
104.247
6
55
P
Mazda DPi
30
1'17.349
0.484
0.063
104.162
7
22
P
Nissan DPi
29
1'17.568
0.703
0.219
103.868
8
31
P
Cadillac DPi
34
1'17.736
0.871
0.168
103.643
9
77
P
Mazda DPi
28
1'18.266
1.401
0.530
102.941
10
2
P
Nissan DPi
26
1'18.513
1.648
0.247
102.617
11
99
P
ORECA LMP2
30
1'18.648
1.783
0.135
102.441
12
85
P
ORECA LMP2
27
1'18.707
1.842
0.059
102.364
13
52
P
ORECA LMP2
32
1'19.094
2.229
0.387
101.864
14
66
GTLM
Ford GT
28
1'23.265
6.400
4.171
96.761
15
67
GTLM
Ford GT
31
1'23.427
6.562
0.162
96.573
16
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
30
1'23.605
6.740
0.178
96.367
17
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
34
1'23.739
6.874
0.134
96.213
18
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
36
1'24.178
7.313
0.439
95.711
19
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
41
1'24.430
7.565
0.252
95.426
20
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
40
1'24.464
7.599
0.034
95.387
21
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
36
1'24.598
7.733
0.134
95.236
22
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
32
1'25.148
8.283
0.550
94.621
23
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
27
1'25.271
8.406
0.123
94.485
24
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
28
1'25.508
8.643
0.237
94.223
25
51
Francesco Piovanetti
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
35
1'25.654
8.789
0.146
94.062
26
44
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
37
1'25.761
8.896
0.107
93.945
27
93
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
31
1'25.856
8.991
0.095
93.841
28
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
32
1'26.064
9.199
0.208
93.614
29
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
31
1'26.101
9.236
0.037
93.574
30
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
30
1'26.154
9.289
0.053
93.516
31
58
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
35
1'26.238
9.373
0.084
93.425
32
64
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
33
1'26.411
9.546
0.173
93.238
33
15
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
31
1'26.961
10.096
0.550
92.648
34
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
31
1'27.150
10.285
0.189
92.448