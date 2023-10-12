Is Lagenda Properties Berhad's (KLSE:LAGENDA) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Lagenda Properties Berhad's (KLSE:LAGENDA) stock is up by 7.8% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Lagenda Properties Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lagenda Properties Berhad is:

15% = RM153m ÷ RM1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Lagenda Properties Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Lagenda Properties Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 4.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Lagenda Properties Berhad's exceptional 38% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Lagenda Properties Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.0% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is LAGENDA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LAGENDA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Lagenda Properties Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Lagenda Properties Berhad is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. So it seems that Lagenda Properties Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Lagenda Properties Berhad has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. As a result, Lagenda Properties Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Lagenda Properties Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

