Laffitte sentencing: Prosecutors offer shorter sentence if he admits ‘full responsibility’

Sentencing for Russell Laffitte, the heir to a Hampton County banking dynasty, is beginning in a federal court in Charleston, South Carolina. Laffitte, formerly the CEO of Palmettor State Bank in Hampton, was convicted for his role in helping Alex Murdaugh steal from clients and his law firm.

10:09 a.m. — Prosecutor suggests two sentence options

Sentencing for Russell Laffitte, the heir to a Hampton County banking dynasty, is beginning in a federal court in Charleston, South Carolina. Laffitte, formerly the CEO of Palmettor State Bank in Hampton, was convicted for his role in helping Alex Murdaugh steal from clients and his law firm.

The morning’s proceedings began as federal prosecutor Emily Limehouse, who won the conviction against Laffitte, outlined the government’s recommended sentences. One offer, Limehouse said, was that Laffitte would admit “full responsibility” and waive his post-sentencing rights in exchange for prosecutors recommending a 72-month sentence.

Another offer, which would not require Laffitte to admit responsibility, was a recommended sentence of more than 80 months but it was contingent on Laffitte making full restitution to all victims within 60 days.

If necessary, Laffitte would have to liquidate his assets, Limehouse said.