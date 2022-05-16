LaFerrari Aperta Becomes Most Expensive Car Sold Online

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The value of these Ferraris just keeps climbing…

With a mere 210 LaFerrari Apertas built from 2016 to 2018, they were destined from the beginning to be collector’s items. Proving that point quite well, a 2017 listed on Bring A Trailer recently sold for $5,360,000 to become the most expensive car ever sold online.

While plenty of people would sell some organs for the privilege of owning a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, this example is especially good. Clad in Rosso Corsa over black leather and Alcantara, it boasts a mere 161 miles of driving. We don’t know how anyone could have the self-control to resist hearing that naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 howl, especially considering it paired with the electric motor produces 950-horsepower and 664 lb.-ft. of torque. After all, cars were made to be driven.

It sounds like this LaFerrari has passed through two previous owners, one in Florida and one in Ohio. The question is if the new owner will pretty much just park it in the garage, keeping it looking pristine but relatively unused or if this person will see fit to drive the car now worth over $5 million.

What’s really crazy is Bring A Trailer only charged $5,099 for this multi million dollar transaction. If you’re familiar with auction houses, they take a percentage cut. That’s part of the reason why so many people love the site. But in these crazy times, don’t be surprised if that policy suddenly changes.

There’s some debate about which vehicle held the previous record for the most expensive car sold online. Some claim it’s a 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive, which was sold in August of 2020 by RM Sotheby’s. Others argue the title belonged to a 1927 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Sport/4 which auctioned for $2.8 million on Bring A Trailer in March of 2020. Obviously, the Ferrari sold for more money, and that’s not the contention. Even though it sold during RM Sotheby’s Shift/Monterey Auction which was only held online, some feel that doesn’t count.

