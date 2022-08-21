LAFC's seven-match winning streak ends with loss at San Jose

Wire Reports
·1 min read
Los Angeles FC's Kwadwo Opoku, left, and Nashville SC's Brian Anunga.
LAFC's Kwadwo Opoku, shown controlling the ball against Nashville FC on July 17, scored in Saturday night's 2-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Cade Cowell scored in the 77th minute to break a tie, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat MLS-leading LAFC 2-1 on Saturday night in San Jose.

Cowell hit a right-footed shot from the center of the box off an assist from Tommy Thompson to put the Earthquakes ahead. LAFC had tied the score early in the second half when Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 54th minute. Opoku hit a left-footed shot, fed by a nice through ball from Kellyn Acosta.

The loss ended LAFC's seven-match winning streak in MLS games. The team's last defeat had been July 2 — 1-0 on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Earthquakes took an early lead when Benjamin Kikanovic scored, thanks to an assist from Thompson.

LAFC (18-5-3) was short-handed late in the match when Ilie Sánchez was shown his second yellow card. Cristian Arango fired wide left on a shot in injury time in LAFC’s final offensive threat.

San Jose, which is 12th in the Western Conference, improved to 6-11-9.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

