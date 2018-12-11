LAFC trades former No. 1 pick Moutinho to Orlando

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aug 4, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (left) and Orlando City defender Mohamed El-Munir battle for the ball during the first half of a match at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

FILE PHOTO: MLS: New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

FILE PHOTO: Aug 4, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (left) and Orlando City defender Mohamed El-Munir battle for the ball during the first half of a match at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC has traded former No. 1 overall pick Joao Moutinho to Orlando SC for fellow defender Mohamed El-Munir, LAFC announced Tuesday.

Moutinho, who turns 21 next month, scored one goal in 14 matches during his first season in MLS.

The Portuguese defender was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft after playing one season of college soccer at Akron.

El-Munir, 26, of Libya, appeared in 26 games for Orlando during his first MLS campaign and tallied two assists.

--Field Level Media

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next