LAFC trades former No. 1 pick Moutinho to Orlando

Los Angeles FC has traded former No. 1 overall pick Joao Moutinho to Orlando SC for fellow defender Mohamed El-Munir, LAFC announced Tuesday.

Moutinho, who turns 21 next month, scored one goal in 14 matches during his first season in MLS.

The Portuguese defender was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft after playing one season of college soccer at Akron.

El-Munir, 26, of Libya, appeared in 26 games for Orlando during his first MLS campaign and tallied two assists.

--Field Level Media