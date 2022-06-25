LAFC reportedly finalizing deal to sign Gareth Bale

One of the greatest British soccer players of all time is reportedly coming to America. Gareth Bale is reportedly finalizing a deal with Los Angeles FC, according to multiple reports.

Terms of Bale's deal were not available. The 32-year-old Bale is set to be a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of June. Bale's deal with LAFC will reportedly last until next June, though there are reports Bale can extend the deal.

Gareth Bale joins Los Angeles FC on a free transfer, here we go! Follows @tombogert scoop - it’s confirmed, Bale leaves European football to try new MLS experience. Agreement in place. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸 #LAFC



Contract will be valid until June 2023 - as Bale follows Chiellini at LAFC. pic.twitter.com/C47AJGpCtm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

The deal will not take up a Designated Player spot, allowing LAFC to make additional moves to push the team over the salary cap.

Bale, who is Welsh, comes over to MLS after a decorated career with Tottenham and Real Madrid. Bale won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid.

The move comes weeks after LAFC added Italian national team defender Giorgio Chiellini.

LAFC already leads the Western Conference with a record of 9-3-3. Bale and Chiellini are expected to join the club in early, and could be available to play against the LA Galaxy on July 8.