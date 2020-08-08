LAFC and Galaxy will square off later this month when MLS season resumes

LAFC will rejoin the Major League Soccer regular season by hosting the Galaxy on Aug. 22. The neighbors, whose El Tráfico rivalry is the among the most intense in Southern California professional sports, will meet again at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Sept. 6.

MLS is still finalizing its redrafted schedule but the Athletic reported it will resume Aug. 12 with FC Dallas playing Nashville in Frisco, Texas. Teams will play an additional 18 regular-season games with the first phase of that schedule consisting of six games against close geographic rivals.

LAFC’s other Phase 1 games, to be played between Aug. 22 and mid-September, will include two road games and two at home; one of those home games will be against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Aside from the LAFC matches, the Galaxy will also play four additional games, two at home and two on the road. At least one of those additional games will likely feature San Jose.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, speaking in a taped interview that aired on Fox Sports earlier this week, said the league hoped to play some games in front of fans, pending approval from local authorities.

The MLS season was suspended by COVID-19 on March 12. The league resumed play under quarantine conditions last month in Florida with each team’s three group-play games counting in the regular-season standings. That competition, the MLS Is Back tournament, will conclude Tuesday with a championship final between Portland and Orlando City.