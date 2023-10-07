Lafayette ends 12-game losing streak to Tigers, wins at Princeton for first time since 1982

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blamassi Meite turned in pivotal big plays on defense and Lafayette held on to beat Princeton 12-9 on Saturday, winning its fourth straight and ending a 12-game losing streak to the Tigers.

Meite sacked Blake Stenstrom in the end zone with 1:57 to go and ensure the Leopards' their first 5-1 start since 2009 and better their 2022 win total. Meite also had a fumble recovery deep in Lafayette territory after Billy Shaeffer strip-sacked Stenstrom. Shaeffer had two of the Leopards’ seven sacks.

The Leopards last beat the Tigers in 2004 with their last win at Princeton (2-2) coming in 1982. It’s only their fifth win in 53 meetings since 1883. Their only loss this season was at Duke.

The Leopards held the Tigers to 3 yards rushing with Stenstrom passing 35 times, completing 26 for 310 yards and a touchdown.

Dean Nobile was 20-of-28 passing for 177 yards and a score for Lafayette with Jamar Curtis adding 83 yards on 22 carries.

DeNobile found Mason Gilbert down the left side at the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left in the first half and a 10-9 lead.

After the teams exchanged field goals. Stenstrom threw an 11-yard TD pass to Luke Colella in the final minute of the first quarter to give Princeton a 9-3 lead after the PAT missed.

