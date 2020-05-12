LafargeHolcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 5.0% Yield

It looks like LafargeHolcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 15th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

LafargeHolcim's next dividend payment will be CHF2.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF2.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, LafargeHolcim has a trailing yield of approximately 5.0% on its current stock price of CHF39.65. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether LafargeHolcim's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. LafargeHolcim is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 10.0% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that LafargeHolcim's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. LafargeHolcim has delivered 3.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years.

Final Takeaway

Is LafargeHolcim an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that LafargeHolcim is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. Overall, it's hard to get excited about LafargeHolcim from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks LafargeHolcim is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for LafargeHolcim (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

