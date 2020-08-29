LAFC's Bradley calls for MLS to take action on RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen

Major League Soccer promised its 25th season would be a memorable one, and it has been indeed.

The hype around two new expansion clubs and one of the biggest signings in league history was quickly washed away by the pandemic. Faced with vast challenges, the league was able to pull off the MLS is Back Tournament down in Orlando. But the most recent obstacle is the toughest because it has nothing to do with the actual sport.

As many continue to show solidarity, fight against police brutality and racial injustices, in the wake of yet another shooting of a Black person, many are exposing their true colors. Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen did that Wednesday following players’ choice to protest and not play their games that evening. His comments were not only laced with bigotry that is at the very core of this issue, but they also highlighted an unfortunately familiar greed in sports where business is often prioritized over players’ voice.

“There’s enough there that we can all see that there’s a pattern,” said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley of past allegations of racism towards Hansen. “I don’t believe there’s a place for that type of leadership and ownership in our game.”

“It’s unacceptable. If MLS wants to show that they’re part of this change, they need to take swift actions,” added midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye. “Everyone else has to deal with consequences, so does this guy.”

For as long as this shortened season lasts and beyond, the overlying message will grow stronger. That’s exactly why the Black Players For Change coalition was formed. Those representatives were immediately on the phone with commissioner Don Garber following Wednesday’s protest, and while Kaye doesn’t want to disclose specific demands of the group before the league, he said they are looking for a very general commitment from the owners for starters.

MLS announced Friday that play will resume but there is a plan in place.

“We need people to start caring and changing their perspective, we’re all human beings. It’s a joke what’s going on in this country,” Kaye said. “For the U.S. to always claim they’re the greatest country in the world, and have this within your boarders happening, it’s not unified.”

Soccer was not discussed in LAFC’s press conference Friday, serving as a reminder that it’s always bigger than sports. The back of the Black Lives Matter shirts players and coaches are wearing state it clearly: “this is not your distraction it’s not your escape from real life.”

“For too long in this country, Black lives didn’t matter.,” Bradley said. “Whether you wear the t-shirt, whether you stand for the national anthem, whether you kneel for the national anthem — those aren’t the important issues. The important issues are that we believe there must be change. It’s more than just a gesture, it’s finding real ways.”

More from Yahoo Sports: