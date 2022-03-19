Ladysmith RCMP appeal to public in search for missing 13-year-old girl

·1 min read
Payton MacDonald, 13, was reported missing on March 17, 2022. (Provided by RCMP - image credit)
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 13-year-old Payton MacDonald after she went missing from her Ladysmith, B.C., home earlier this week.

MacDonald, who lives with her father on a sailboat, was last seen getting into her father's van on the morning of March 15 at the foot of Harbour View Road. She was officially reported missing on Mar. 17.

Police received a request from the Ministry of Child and Family Development on March 16 to check on MacDonald.

The ministry had a family court order directing MacDonald's father to disclose where she was, but police say he was not co-operative.

The father was arrested and held in custody for disobeying a court order.

"Police and family have not been able to make contact with Payton," Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen said in a media release.

"She does not have a phone or have access to social media. We want to ensure that she is safe and well."

MacDonald is 5'6" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about MacDonald's whereabouts is asked to contact local police immediately.

