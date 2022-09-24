Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3

Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3.

Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows."

Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown.

"Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually voiced by Julie Andrews) in the opening lines of the season 3 premiere. "At last, London's smart set has made its return and so too has this author."

She continues, "As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year appears to be dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Bridgerton Season 3

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 208 of Bridgerton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Earlier in the clip, Claudia Jessie and Luke Newton — who play Penelope's longtime friends Eloise and Colin Bridgerton — answered questions about their characters while painting each other's portraits.

Newton reveals that Colin, who will find romance with Penelope in season 3, struggles to see her as his true love match because "they met when they were so young in the cutest way possible."

"When I reading the book, it was such a lovely story the way they met," he shares. "I think there's a lot going on that he can't see what's in front of him, which, obviously for fans of the show, is very frustrating and sometimes they take that frustration out on me sometimes."

RELATED: Bridgerton Showrunner Explains Jump Ahead in Season 3: 'It's Colin and Penelope's Time'

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 208 of Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Jessie also gives fans insight into her character Eloise's inner turmoil.

"I don't know if Eloise thinks she's an oddball. She's lucky to have a really lovely and supportive family," she explains. "I mostly think she is wondering why people don't feel like she does. I don't she thinks there is anything odd about what she thinks."

Story continues

RELATED: Bridgerton Stars Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie Discuss Eloise's Big Discovery: 'I Felt Sick'

Jessie also revealed that her character was upset by "the lies" after it was revealed that Penelope was Lady Whistledown.

"I think it's probably slightly humiliating," she shares. "She'll now look back at that time when she's been on these mad quests and alterations with the queen and Penelope saw all of it."

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Bridgerton Instagram

The third season of Bridgerton is set to follow the love story of Colin and Penelope, who continues to lead a double life as Lady Whistledown amid her ongoing rift with Eloise.

Three dashing newcomers also join the mix — Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) and Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) — sending the Ton into a tizzy.

Alluding to what's to come, Netflix said in July that what Phoon's character "lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks," while Phillips will play a "genial lord with unusual interests" who still intrigues the young ladies looking for love. Meanwhile, Anderson will appear as "a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others."

RELATED: Bridgerton Season 3 Begins Production: Meet the New Cast Members Heating Up the Screen

Rhimes and Van Dusen previously teased that season 3 could get a little "creative" when it comes to adapting Julia Quinn's book series that inspired the show.

"It was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it's no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings," Van Dusen told Entertainment Tonight in March. "We will be on as long as Netflix will have us, but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

In May, Netflix revealed that season 3 would stray from the book order and instead focus on Penelope and Colin's love story, which isn't detailed until the fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While no official release date has yet been announced for season 3 Bridgerton, seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.