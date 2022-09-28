‘Lady in the Thames’: New picture may hold clue to solving 45-year-old mystery

A reconstruction of a picture of a woman found in the Thames at the foot of Vauxhall Bridge in 1977 (Hew Morrison)

A forensic artist has created this image of an unidentified young woman whose body was pulled from the Thames by Vauxhall Bridge exactly 45 years ago.

Missing person’s charity Locate International worked with artist Hew Morrison to create the image from photographs taken at the scene.

The charity hope the image will trigger memories for people who lived and worked in London in 1977 - the year of the Queen’s silver jubilee.

The woman’s body was found at the bottom of some stairs leading to the south bank of the River Thames by Vauxhall Bridge. An autopsy estimated her to be between 30 and 35 years old when her body was recovered, and she was 5’6” tall, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. She was also smartly dressed, wearing black trousers, a blue overcoat, black shoes and a red and white striped blouse.

Locate International CEO Dave Grimstead said: “The Lady in the Thames died 45 years ago and her name is key to finding out what happened to her.

“Many people remember where they were when they heard of Elvis Presley’s death, or what they were doing for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, so we are hoping that this image, set within the context of that culturally significant year, will jog someone’s memory.

“Even if your information feels insignificant, it could be the key to solving this incredibly sad case.

He said he hoped the new image would “provide a vital visual prompt for people who may known” the woman.

He added: “This is someone’s daughter. We must keep applying the forensic techniques of the present to the cases of the past. The dedication of Hew and other forensic experts are helping us return the name people had in life and find justice where it is needed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the charity at: https://locate.international