Lady Susan Hussey back in the royals’ inner circle at Ascot

Lady Susan Hussey pictured with the Queen at Royal Ascot - James Whatling

Lady Susan Hussey appears to have been reinstated as a permanent fixture at big royal events, as she attended Ascot in the monarch’s box for the second day in a row.

The former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, who was known as the Queen’s Number One Head Girl, was pictured smiling with Queen Camilla on day four of the famous race meet in Berkshire.

Lady Hussey was also seen engaged in conversation with the King in the royal box on Thursday, and last month attended his Coronation less than six months after resigning from royal duties in the wake of a race row.

The 84-year-old was forced to step down from an honorary role supporting the King after being accused of “interrogating” a Buckingham Palace guest about where she was “really” from.

However, she was welcomed back into the royal fold for a church service in Sandringham at the end of January.

Lady Hussey, who is the Prince of Wales’s godmother, had served as lady-in-waiting to the late Queen for six decades and had stayed on in an honorary capacity after her death.

She has been a fixture in royal circles for decades, but was thrust into the limelight in November after her conversation with Ngozi Fulani, founder of a charity for victims of domestic violence, at an event hosted by Queen Camilla.

Buckingham Palace said the incident with Ms Fulani was taken “extremely seriously” and that it had been “correct” for Lady Hussey to step aside.

Lady Hussey resigned in the wake of the row over her conversation with Ngozi Fulani - Royal Communications

In December, Lady Hussey and Ms Fulani were reconciled at a choreographed meeting before Christmas in which the pair were photographed together smiling for the camera.

While no longer employed by the palace, her appearances in the royal box at Ascot this week suggest she has been welcomed back into the inner circle.

Lady Hussey is the youngest daughter of the 12th Earl of Waldegrave and the widow of Marmaduke Hussey, a former chairman of the BBC who passed away in 2006.

She was also one of the 20 staff who formed “HMS Bubble” during the pandemic, a small group of people who looked after Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle during lockdown.

On Friday, the Queen was seen laughing while engaged in conversation with Lady Hussey in the box, following her and the King’s first Ascot win the day before.

The King and Queen appeared ecstatic when their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 long shot, won the King George V Stakes on Thursday, marking the first of his runners to make it.

The monarch’s late mother had more than 24 winners across six decades at Royal Ascot, a racecourse she had a great affinity with.

An emotional King celebrated his winner in the royal box alongside his wife, who wiped away tears next to a smiling Princess Royal.

