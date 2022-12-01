Lady Susan Hussey asked me about my 'heritage' too, says former chief prosecutor

Nazir Afzal - Heathcliff O'Malley

A former chief crown prosecutor has revealed the lady-in-waiting at the centre of the Buckingham Palace race row aide asked him about his "heritage" too.

Nazir Afzal, a British solicitor and former employee of the Crown Prosecution Service, said late last night that Lady Susan Hussey "asked me my heritage once and seemed to accept my answer".

He said that he was also asked the question at the reception hosted by the Queen Consort on Tuesday, held to hail the work of domestic violence campaigners.

His comments come after Ngozi Fulani, a black, British-born domestic violence activist, revealed she was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from by Lady Hussey, saying that it was "like an interrogation" to "denounce my British citizenship".

Mr Afzal, former chief prosecutor under Sir Keir Starmer, tweeted: "I was at the Buckingham Palace reception at which Lady Hussey questioned the heritage of a brilliant DV expert Ngozi Fulani.

"She only asked me my heritage once & seemed to accept my answer - Manchester currently! Racism is never far away tho [though]."

Lady Hussey was on duty at the reception to welcome guests and represent the royal household but has since stepped down after the incident sparked a racism row.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that it took the incident "extremely seriously" and had investigated immediately.