BLM moves in under Tate Britain's 'inclusive' rehang

The new rehang at Tate Britain has replaced some of its most popular paintings to make space for contemporary works about politics, colonialism and environmental disaster.

In an “inclusive view of art history”, in the words of the gallery’s director, works on display will be accompanied by labels that have been updated to provide historical context.

Beside Joseph Van Aken’s genteel portrait of a family taking tea in 1720, the text explains: “Tea was a bitter drink, sweetened with sugar produced in British colonies in the Caribbean with the labour of enslaved African people.”

Spencer Gore’s Rule Britannia, capturing a performance of Our Flag, the popular patriotic ballet, in Leicester Square in 1909, features Danish dancer Britta Petersen as the character of "England". The text notes: “However, the ballet ignores the contested and often violent history of England’s colonial control over the British Isles.”

Around 200 works acquired since the turn of the millennium are part of the rehang. To make way for them, many old ones are not on display. They include Sir Anthony Caro’s seminal sculpture Early One Morning, which has been held by the Tate since 1965.

John William Waterhouse’s Lady of Shalott, one of Tate Britain’s most popular paintings, is not part of the grand unveiling. Tate said it was currently on loan to Falmouth Art Gallery and will return.

Rooms exploring the art of Victorian England warn visitors that artists of the time “often overlook, caricature or romanticise the experiences of women, people of colour, workers or those living in poverty”.

Paintings of crowd scenes “reflect the perspectives and prejudices of middle-class viewers” of the time.

Benjamin Robert Haydon’s Punch or May Day 1829, which includes a black man in a crowd scene, should be approached with the knowledge that “Haydon held racist ideas”.

Some rooms have installed contemporary pieces in dialogue with the works that surround them. A sculpture of a broken, Georgian-style chair by the artist Sonia E Barrett lies in the centre of a room filled with Georgian art. The text states: “English furniture in the 18th century was often made from mahogany produced by enslaved people in the Caribbean.”

A room devoted to JMW Turner’s sunsets houses Yuri Pattison’s sun[set] provisioning, in which images on a screen are generated in real time by a machine that monitors the room’s carbon dioxide levels and pollution particle matter.

A room of contemporary works features a recent history of social justice movements including Black Lives Matter. It also addresses Brexit and the election of Donald Trump. The room features Wolfgang Tillmans' The State We're In, A, a photograph of the sea which he has likened to today's political climate: "You can sense that the surface is about to erupt at any spot, at any place and any time."

The presence of migrant and refugee artists in Tudor Britain is reflected in a contemporary sculpture by Mona Hatoum.

Female artists feature more prominently than in previous years, including Annie Swynnerton, who painted a portrait of the suffragist Dame Millicent Fawcett; Emily Sargent, the sister of John Singer Sargent; and Pauline Boty, the pop artist.

Tate, which unveils its rehang to the public on Tuesday, said the exhibition reflected “the growing diversity of Tate’s collection”.

Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain, said: “We want to show that art isn’t made in a vacuum – it’s made by real people living in the real world. By exploring the connections between artists and the times they live in, we can shed new light on Britain’s greatest artworks and showcase a wider range of perspectives and ideas.”

