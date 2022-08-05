Lady A postpone tour to support singer Charles Kelley's 'journey to sobriety'

Lady A are stepping back from their Request Line Tour for the rest of the year.

The country music group, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, announced Thursday on social media that they're postponing the tour until next year in order to assist singer Charles Kelley on his "journey to sobriety," calling it "a hard but important decision."

"We are a band, but more importantly we're family," Lady A said in a statement. "⁣⁣We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It's early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together."

The group, which is also made up of founding members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, concluded the message by assuring fans that though the decision is "coming in real time," if they previously bought tickets to the tour, their point of purchase will be in touch in the coming days with information regarding new tickets. Lady A concluded by saying they're "looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet."

Though Kelley has not yet publicly addressed the news, a recent Instagram post hinted at it. "Fired up for this one," Kelley wrote Monday in a post teasing Breland's upcoming song "Told You I Could Drink," which features Lady A. "Ironic since I stopped drinking haha."

Lady A were slated to start the 21-date tour on Aug. 13 in Nashville and wrap Oct. 29 in Indianapolis.

