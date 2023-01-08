'Nathan Jones, your football is s---' chants part of the territory, says Southampton's Adam Armstrong

Southampton's Adam Armstrong (left) celebrates with James Ward-Prowse (right)after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Selhurst Park - PA

Southampton’s players must accept the angry chants that could be heard from some of the visiting supporters during the FA Cup victory at Crystal Palace (full report below), admitted forward Adam Armstrong.

Nathan Jones’s side arrived at Selhurst Park on the back of four Premier League defeats under the new manager and an early Palace goal from Odsonne Edouard triggered more discontent, illustrated by the chorus of “Nathan Jones, your football is s---” that underlined the frustration and disappointment of Saints fans.

Jones, the manager, admitted afterwards it was a hard listen but Armstrong, who completed his side’s comeback with the second goal after James Ward-Prowse’s equaliser, believes players must learn to live with the criticism.

“It is just football, it happens everywhere when you're not doing well and it is only right,” said the forward. “I was a fan once, I still am and that happens. It is about how you react and we reacted excellently. We did everything we had to do and got the win.

“It is us on the pitch at the end of the day and we've got to get results. I'll touch on it again, we had to come and get a win for the fans to give them a boost and get a boost for ourselves. It is how we react and we've got to go again.”

Next up is Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final with Manchester City and Armstrong is anxious to build confidence and a sense of momentum to take into their relegation fight.

Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park - Getty Images

“The team has been in a tough position lately and it is how we react every game,” he said. “We've got to take a bit of confidence today. We've got Man City next which is going to be tough but we've got to take every confidence we can and go to the next game. We have to get that winning feeling back, especially in the league.”

Jones accepted he needs results to turn around quickly and is keen to add to his squad . “We all need time to build and implement stuff but results will determine my future at any level,” said the manager. “If we can get three or four real quality signings that improve us, then that's what we want because it will refresh us. There's a good group there. They need a bit of help.”

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was at fault for both goals but Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic insisted he should be spared from criticism.

“Vicente is someone who has saved us so many times,” he said. “He has won us an enormous amount of points because of his saves. In my mind if someone has credit to make mistakes that's him.”

It is a measure of the challenging time Nathan Jones has had in his two months at Southampton that the manager was unsure of the reception he would get from the visiting supporters after his side had secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Jones has overseen four successive league defeats since his appointment including the midweek home loss to Nottingham Forest that was met with an angry reaction inside St Mary’s. It looked as though this cup meeting would provide more of the same when Crystal Palace went ahead through Odsonne Edouard’s early effort, triggering more fury from Saints fans, before Vicente Guaita, the Palace keeper, helped tilt the tie in Southampton’s favour with two mistakes that allowed James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong to complete the comeback.

Jones hopes the win will be a turning point but knows it will take much more before he can draw a line under his testing firs two months. He could at least be satisfied this was a step in the right direction, though.

“To say it’s been a tough week is an understatement really in terms of stuff,” he said. “But it was really important we bounced back with a performance and a win and we got both today. After a tough start and with everything that's been going on, we showed real character today so I’m proud of my group.

“If I’m honest I didn’t know what kind of reception I was going to get when I went over (to the fans). So I went over there to make sure. And the other night I went round clapped everyone because I put myself out there I take full responsibility for everything. I don't shy away from challenges or anything. So when I went over there today got a good reception. I was very pleased with that. But I didn't over celebrate because it's one one win. If we get 10 wins then I'd be a little bit more zealous in terms of what I do so that that will come in time but right now it's just pleasing to get a win.”

Southampton manager Nathan Jones celebrates after beating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup - Paul Childs/Reuters

Instead, it was the turn of Palace manager Patrick Vieira to endure a chorus of boos at full time after his side allowed the game to slip away.

The home side were in control when Edouard slotted past Gavin Bazunu for the opening goal and It could have got worse for Saints had Jordan Ayew not managed to somehow direct the ball against the bar from just five yards out.

Southampton made few inroads against the home defence before Guaita was called into action, saving a Ward Prowse free-kick. The midfielder’s delivery from set-pieces was always likely to be Saints most effective weapon although the manner in which Ward-Prowse equalised in the 37th minute could hardly have been predicted. His cross was intended to be met by a team-mate’s head but inside somehow crept in, with Guaita reacting too late to save.

James Ward-Prowse of Southampton celebrates after scoring from a free kick during the FA Cup third round match between Crystal Palace and Southampton - Southampton FC

Palace had only themselves to blame for reaching half-time on level terms and they started the second period positively.

Southampton also found more impetus with Armstrong forcing a save from Guaita before capitalising on the keeper’s horrendous error to put his side ahead in the 68th minute. Guaita was guilty of taking too long to clear Andersen’s back pass, allowing Armstrong to block and convert the easiest of finishes.

“We had opportunities to hurt them a little bit more, but we didn’t take those chances in a really good period,” said Patrick Vieira, the Palace manager. “With the quality they have on set-pieces, they managed to score that goal – we lost momentum and conceded the second goal in the second half. With a lot of frustration, we’re out of the competition.”