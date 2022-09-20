Lady Louise Windsor Honors Grandmother Queen Elizabeth with Equestrian Necklace at Funeral

Jen Juneau
Britain's Lady Louise Windsor leaves St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor wore a sweet necklace honoring her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at the monarch's funeral.

Louise — the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest child, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex — wore two necklaces as she attended the late sovereign's funeral services on Monday, including one that was in the shape of a horse's head.

The jewelry is a clear nod to the Queen's lifelong love of horses, which launched when she was just 4 years old after she was gifted a Shetland pony and grew fond of and adept at horseback riding. Over her long life, she owned hundreds of horses, including numerous winning racehorses.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has gifted eight horses to the Queen since 1969, according to Royal Central and The Times of London.

Four of those horses — George, Elizabeth, Darby and Sir John — are still alive today, per the outlets. These special horses helped lead the Queen's coffin procession from Westminster Abbey during Monday's funeral for Her Majesty.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty From left: Prince Edward; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

RELATED: Designer of Sophie, Countess of Wessex's Funeral Dress Reveals Sweet Detail Honoring Queen Elizabeth

As Monarch of Canada, Queen Elizabeth was gifted her first horse from the Canadian Mounties, a coal-black mare named Burmese, in 1969, according to The National and the New York Post.

Her Majesty rode Burmese for 18 years at Trooping the Color, including the 1981 incident during which a spectator shot six blanks toward the queen, who maintained her composure while still riding her horse, per the reports.

During the Queen's committal service on Monday following her state funeral, her beloved pony Carlton Lima Emma stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch Queen Elizabeth's procession as her coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel.

The Queen's corgis, Sandy and Muick, also greeted the funeral procession at Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service.

The Queen's state funeral and committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor — both events of which Louise, Edward, 58, Sophie, 57, attended, along with the couple's younger child James, Viscount Severn, 14 — were followed by a private burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's, later that day.

Following the funeral at Westminster Abbey, a guest exclusively told PEOPLE that Louise's mother Sophie had remarkable resolve at the emotional service for her mother-in-law and has been a rock for her relatives as they mourn the Queen.

"The Countess of Wessex was incredible. I saw her putting her arm around three or four people," lawyer Pranav Bhanot told PEOPLE on Monday. "It felt like she was really the glue keeping everyone quite strong today."

"She really seemed to be the person keeping the family together," Bhanot explained. "There were a few bishops who started crying when they saw the Queen and she was kind of comforting them, even though she is the direct family member."

