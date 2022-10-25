Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

PA Reporter
·2 min read

Rapper Lady Leshurr bit her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard.

Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday.

Thames Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Boyea was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow, when two women flagged down her car appearing to need her help.

The complainant, who is said to be the partner of O’Garro’s ex-girlfriend Ms Hussein, let O’Garro inside before realising who she was when the musician began shouting at her in the vehicle, the court was told.

The pair eventually left the car and became involved in a street fight in which O’Garro allegedly assaulted the left hand of Ms Boyea, who then phoned Ms Hussein, the court heard.

Mobo Awards 2016
Lady Leshurr when she won best female act at the 21st Mobo Awards (PA)

When Ms Hussein intervened, the woman who had been with O’Garro, 28-year-old Sherelle Smith, assaulted her, prosecutors claim.

Prosecutor Ugochi Obiechina said O’Garro, who is known for her popular Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, also assaulted Ms Hussein during the melee, which is said to have occurred after the musician left a club in Hackney Wick.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, is set to face a jury trial charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident.

Smith, from Yardley, Birmingham, appeared alongside in the dock on Monday charged with one count of the same offence.

They both entered not guilty pleas and were released on bail with conditions banning contact with the complainants, ahead of a further hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 21.

Latest Stories

  • DOJ charges alleged Chinese spies with obstruction

    STORY: U.S. prosecutors charged alleged Chinese spies with trying to obtain secret documents in what U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday said was one of three different schemes by Beijing meddling in U.S. affairs or targeting U.S. residents."The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to undermine the rule of law upon which our democracy is based. We will continue to fiercely protect the rights guaranteed to everyone in our country, and we will defend the integrity of our institutions."Prosecutors charged Chinese nationals Guochun He and Zheng Wang with paying bribes to a U.S. agent they believed would provide them with intelligence related to the prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company. To do that, it alleges they tried to recruit someone from a U.S. law enforcement agency who they thought would help them spy for China... but the recruit was working as a double agent for the United States under FBI supervision.While court documents did not name the company, a person familiar with the investigation said they were trying to interfere with the prosecution of Huawei.Huawei was indicted in 2018 for allegedly misleading HSBC and other banks about its business in Iran, which is subject to U.S. sanctions. In 2020, other charges were added to the case, including conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. tech companies and helping Iran track protesters during anti-government demonstrations in 2009. The firm has pleaded not guilty.A spokesperson for Huawei could not be reached for comment on Monday. China's embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Federal prosecutors announced charges in two other alleged schemes, including an effort to intimidate and harass a Chinese national into returning to China.''As these cases demonstrate, the government of China sought to interfere with the rights and freedoms of individuals in the United States and to undermine our judicial system that protects those rights. They did not succeed."

  • Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game

    How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.

  • Colony’s Barrack Testifies Trump Presidency Was ‘Disastrous’ for Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack testified that his support for longtime friend Donald Trump’s presidency proved “disastrous” for him and his business and suggested it was also the reason he’s on trial for allegedly acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While

  • Facing blackouts, Ukrainians seek candles and camping stoves

    Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian energy facilities are forcing blackouts on more than a million households. Citizens are girding for a cold, dark winter.

  • Teen climbers stranded overnight on frigid California peak are rescued, officials say

    It’s the same peak where two others died nearly a month ago.

  • Michigan school shooting: Teenager pleads guilty to killing classmates

    The gunman killed four students last year and faces charges, including terrorism - which is unusual.

  • What to Know About Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks—and the Companies That Have Cut Ties

    Kanye West's problematic remarks have caused him to be dropped from multiple brands.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Ben Flanagan lowers Canadian half marathon record, beating Cam Levins in Valencia

    Ben Flanagan ran to his third Canadian road race record of the year on Sunday, completing the Valencia Half Marathon in 61 minutes for 18th place, a few strides ahead of Canada's fastest-ever marathon runner. Flanagan took 38 seconds off his previous best effort over 21.1 kilometres from Jan. 16 in Houston, where Rory Linkletter ran 1:01:08 in the same race to lower Jeff Schiebler's 23-year-old Canadian mark. Four months ago, Flanagan took down Paul McCloy's 1987 Canadian 10K record by six secon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP