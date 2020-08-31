Lady Gaga’s VMA face-forward fashion statements: ‘Wear a mask. It's a sign of respect.’

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards went ahead Sunday, despite coronavirus concerns. And while the show included some fantastic socially distanced performance from Miley Cyrus, BTS, and the Weeknd, no artist of the night better encapsulated and celebrated this bizarre moment in VMAs history than Lady Gaga. The pop diva delivered an epic gas-masked performance in a secret dystopian dungeon, then rocked a series of bespoke couture face masks that were every bit as iconic as — and certainly more socially responsible than — the meat dress she wore to the VMAs a decade ago.

Gaga’s performance began with her watching VMAs ceremonies from happier and simpler times in a grimy bunker on a short-circuiting vintage TV set, before she descended down a metal pole into a dry-ice-fogged BDSM lair beneath the planet Chromatica’s crust for a medley of “911” and “Rain on Me.” (The latter co-starred an also responsibly, if less spectacularly, masked Ariana Grande, in a dazzling display of quarantined cyberpunk girl power.) Gaga then shifted over to a cerebellum-shaped piano for a slowed-down “Stupid Love,” during which she cried out the not-at-all-stupid message, “Be kind! Mask up!”

The pop diva reinforced that message with her fashion statements throughout the evening — first appearing on the virtual red carpet wearing a helmet reminiscent of a Moonperson trophy, then swapping that clear sphere for a Pepto-pink Hannibal Lechter look, a pleather shield with prosthetic rhino horns, and finally, a chic and simple LSM (Little Silver Mask).

View photos Lady Gaga at the 2020 VMAs. (Photo: Getty Images) More

