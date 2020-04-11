Lady Gaga's true crime film about the Gucci family will be released in 2021

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Lady Gaga will be returning to the big screen in a film chronicling the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty and the cold-blooded murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

Deadline reports that Gaga is attached to play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of plotting her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years before being released from jail in 2016.

The role marks Gaga's return to film following her Oscar-nomination for A Star is Born in 2019. She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song with Shallow, one of a number of hits on the soundtrack.

Ridley Scott will direct the film and produce it with wife Giannina Scott. Reports that Lady Gaga was lined up for the drama surfaced in November last year, but MGM has now bought the rights to the production.

The film is due to be released on Thanksgiving 2021.

Roberto Bentivegna will adapt the screenplay from Sara Gay Forden's book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Gaga was curating a concert in support of healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus. The World Health Organisation and Global Citizen are teaming up for One World: Together at Home, which will feature the likes of Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder to name a few.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, along with the cast of Sesame Street, will host.

"We are all so very grateful to the healthcare professionals across the country and the world – this global pandemic is a catastrophe; I'm praying for them and also those who are sick," Lady Gaga explained during the virtual press conference.

BBC One will show an adapted version of the concert on 19 April - streaming online at 8pm EST on 18 April - including exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with frontline health workers.

