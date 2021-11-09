Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Red Carpet Tour Commences

She's off to the races in a purple Gucci gown.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

We're only a few short weeks away from the "House of Gucci" release on Nov. 24, and while we patiently wait to feast our eyes on archival designer goods from the '80s, the film's leading Lady Gaga is giving us some sartorial appetizers to snack on.

Gaga arrived at the "House of Gucci" premiere in London on Tuesday in a vibrant purple Gucci gown with dramatic cap sleeves. The thigh-split dress showcased her 2010-era accessories — knee-high fishnet-style stockings and platform-heeled lace-up booties. If Gaga is kicking her press tour off in luxurious Litas, we can only imagine what's to come.

We'll be keeping this post updated with more Lady Gaga looks from the red carpet premieres, photocalls and press appearances while she promotes the "House of Gucci" in the gallery below.

Lady Gaga in Gucci at the the U.K. premiere of "House of Gucci." Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

