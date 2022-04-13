Lady Gaga x Crunchyroll Drop 'Chromatica'-Themed Apparel Collab

Anime brand Crunchyroll has joined forces with Lady Gaga to drop an apparel collection inspired by the musician's sixth studio album Chromatica.

The streetwear range is covered in pink-colored anime artwork on hoodies, tees, sweatpants and more. The graphic is printed onto a gray acid-washed T-shirt, black long-sleeved tee and green dyed long-sleeved tee, in addition to a black hoodie, dark green hoodie and fleece joggers. In accessories, the duo has created a black bucket hat and beanie following the same theme. The designs are rounded out with Chromatica text on the sleeves and back.

Peep the full collection above. A part of the proceeds will go towards the Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta. The organization helps support young people with a focus on mental health. The collab is available for pre-order online until April 21.