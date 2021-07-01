Lady Gaga Wore a Dramatic Ruffled Gown Just Because

Continuing her recent fashion tour de force, Lady Gaga stepped out of the Plaza Hotel in New York City like a fashion angel, wearing an all-white Giambattista Valli gown featuring dramatic ruffles, polka dots, and a corset bodice. Inexplicably, she also topped the look off with a long ivory Fendi coat, even though the NYC weather forecast was bordering on scorching and unbearable for mere mortals. The theatrical ensemble also featured pointy satin ankle-strap heels, a Tiffany blue Mark Cross bag, pearl earrings, and retro cat-eye sunglasses.

According to the Daily Mail, Gaga is in the Big Apple prepping for a performance with Tony Bennett. And while the look may border on bridal, Gaga doesn't have a walk down the aisle on her schedule as far as her Little Monsters know.

Lady Gaga

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Just yesterday, Gaga wore a sheer Alexander McQueen gown with a sheer corset bodice and a second black dress from Giuseppe di Morabito that may have channeled her House of Gucci character, Patrizia Reggiani, with puffy '80s sleeves and an abstract botanical print. Both looks were over-the-top in the best, most Gaga way possible, toeing the line between costume and the singer/actor's A Star is Born Old Hollywood red carpet looks.

Lady Gaga

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

The ladylike, prim-and-proper looks come after Gaga's appearance during Born This Way Day, where she appeared in West Hollywood, California, wearing sky-high pink platform shoes and ripped fishnet stockings.